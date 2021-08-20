How many points is Bryson Rollins actually worth?
Elizabethton’s team-lifting star quarterback put on a dazzling display Friday night at East Tennessee State University’s nearly packed Greene Stadium, totaling 292 yards of offense and accounting for all five of his team’s touchdowns in a surprisingly convincing 34-15 win over Science Hill.
“No. 10 (Rollins), the tougher the situation and the bigger the calling is, he has a knack for making those plays,” said Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten, whose team entered the season as the two-time defending Class 4A state champions. “And I’m just so proud of our team. Total team effort.”
It was the high school football season opener and the first-ever Railroad Rumble, and the Cyclones’ seniors made it one they may never forget. They will finish their high school careers with a record of 4-0 against the Hilltoppers, the first time that can be said since the Cyclones’ Class of 1948.
“It’s amazing,” said Cyclones’ senior Jake Roberts. “When we were little kids running around at the game, we never beat Science Hill. It was always that team we could never beat. To get up here and get it done four years in a row feels really special for this group.”
The victory was No. 31 in a row for Elizabethton, breaking a tie with Greeneville for the second-longest streak in Northeast Tennessee history.
For Science Hill it was a bitter pill to enter a season with high expectations and come up three scores short.
“It seemed like we were right there, but every time there was an untimely penalty or something that just killed our drive,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter said. “We moved the ball up and down the field, but it would stall out. And they kept the ball for a long time.
“I don’t think I had my team prepared. It’s shocking, but I still believe in these young men. And we are going to get them going back in the right direction quick.”
ROLLINS AND ROBERTS
The seniors were dominant. Rollins connected on 13 of 19 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. He carried 11 times for 83 yards.
Carter said it was impressive.
“I thought Bryson played almost flawless,” Carter said. “He played a super game, bought time, made some big-time throws. And they made some big-time catches and made plays.”
Roberts was on the receiving end of most of Rollins’ completions. He caught nine passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
THE GAME CHANGERS
With Elizabethton leading 21-15 and halftime closing in, the Cyclones came up big on both sides of the ball. They pulled off a pair of stops against Science Hill’s offense, including a big third-and-short stuff of a running play.
Getting the ball back in Science Hill territory, the Cyclones used the clock wisely — even though the officials allowed the clock to run on an out-of-bounds play and didn’t correct the error. With 11 seconds left before halftime, Rollins rolled out and found a dragging Roberts in the end zone. The big-momentum play allowed the Cyclones to take a 28-15 lead into halftime.
Game changer No. 2 came late in the third quarter. Science Hill had a run-dominated drive that put the Hilltoppers in first-and-10 position from the Cyclones’ 11-yard line.
After a 3-yard run and two incompletions, a fourth-down pass into the end zone was deflected twice and fell to the ground. The Cyclones embarked on an 87-yard scoring drive to salt away the victory.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Witten said. “We had confidence in our guys and faith in our game plan.”
Roberts caught a 16-yard scoring pass from Rollins to make it 34-15.
THE FINAL TOUCH
Science Hill drove for a first-and-goal late in the fourth quarter. The Hilltoppers ran the ball five times — thanks to two penalties against the Cyclones — but ended up with a net gain of minus-five yards.
EARLY THINGS
Elizabethton caught lightning first. After catching three short passes, Roberts got behind the Science Hill defense and Rollins found him with a perfect strike. The 47-yard score put Elizabethton ahead, 7-0.
The Cyclones expanded their lead on the next drive, getting a three-yard scoring run from Rollins.
COMING TO LIFE
Science Hill found its footing in the second quarter. Baylor Brock powered in from four yards out to cut the deficit to 14-6.
On the extra-point attempt, holder Jaysahn Swartz couldn’t cleanly scoop a short-hop snap. He responded perfectly, rolling out and hitting Ben O’Daniel for the successful 2-point conversion. Elizabethton’s lead was cut to 14-8.
Then the Hilltoppers struck hard. Brock broke loose and showed off his 4.5 wheels, dashing to the end zone for a 58-yard score and a 15-14 lead.
MORE ANSWERS
Elizabethton didn’t flinch. Rollins went around the end and got to the sideline. Before he was finished, it was a 57-yard score and Elizabethton was ahead, 21-15.
“That was just a zone read where he read it and kept it,” Witten said. “It was a designed run for the running back. He just made a play and outran them all.”
It appeared Science Hill had its own answer when Brock broke loose for what looked like a 69-yard touchdown. But it was called back for holding.
“That was a huge deal,” Carter said. “It wasn’t a holding call, but it happened. It’s one of those things. We needed the momentum right there.”
THE NUMBERS
Elizabethton outgained Science Hill by a total of 402-274. The two teams almost evenly split 223 yards of penalties with the Cyclones tagged for 112 and Science Hill at 111.
Cade Russell led the Cyclones with 96 yards on 20 carries.
Brock was electrifying for the Hilltoppers, carrying 23 times for 147 yards and scoring twice. Quarterback Jaxon Diamond hit on 12 of 24 passes for 112 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Cole Torbett caught five balls for 43 yards, pushing him over the 100 mark for career receptions.