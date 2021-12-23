Saying it’s good to be home, George Quarles was introduced as the 19th football coach in East Tennessee State history Thursday.
During a news conference in the lobby of the Martin Center, the Jefferson City native said he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. He became emotional seconds after he took to the podium.
“Like I told my wife the first time I brought her to Tennessee, we’re in God’s country,” Quarles said, apologizing for his hoarse voice. “And that’s how I feel. I’m just excited to be back home. I’m not an East Tennessee State grad but I’m from East Tennessee. I’m an East Tennessean and I’m proud of it.
“This is a dream come true. I would love to coach here for a long time.”
Quarles, who spent the past five years as an assistant at Furman, is replacing Randy Sanders, who pulled a stunner by announcing his retirement two days after the school’s winningest season ended.
The Bucs finished 11-2 and won the Southern Conference championship. ETSU advanced to the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, where it lost to national power North Dakota State.
This will be the first college head coaching job for Quarles, who had been Furman's offensive coordinator and associate head coach, but he is no stranger to winning. He coached Maryville High School to 11 state championships while leading the team to a 250-16 record in 18 seasons. At one point, Maryville won 74 games in a row.
Quarles had plenty of family with him to see him take over the ETSU program. In addition to his wife Leslie and their two sons, his mom, dad and sister were present.
“I am so honored and humbled and privileged and just excited for this next chapter in our lives,” he said. ”This is important to us. Relationships matter to me. I’ll be judged by how many wins and losses we have, but we will be judged on how well we have treated our players, the relationships we have with our players and coaches.”
Quarles was introduced by ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter, who began thinking about Quarles the moment Sanders retired, saying he had always wanted to work with the legendary coach. Quarles’ hiring came after a national search.
“The leader of this program has the ability to recruit, mature and mentor players into men that will be better husbands and fathers because of this program,” Carter said. “I can not be prouder to welcome a man who will work every day to make a positive impact on our young men as he leads them to graduation and championships. Mentor, leader, winner, competitor, champion. Words that describe one of the most dedicated coaches in football. Throughout his career he has personified winning on and off the field.”
Quarles said he spoke to ETSU President Brian Noland twice during the interview process and came away impressed.
“I can tell what a passion he has for this university and the football program,” Quarles said. “That’s not always the case where the president is OK with the football team being great. And I think he demands it.”
Quarles hasn’t begun assembling a coaching staff but he said he’ll talk to ETSU’s current assistants before moving forward.
“I talked with the staff today via Zoom I’m going to reach out to them individually,” Quarles said. “There will be some I’m sure that will stay and there will be some that won’t, but none of that has been decided. The timing’s not great for everybody; I want to spend time for Christmas and I’m sure they do, too. But I’m sure they want to know what their future holds. And I want to be sensitive to that as well.”
Quarles, who played on Furman’s 1988 FCS national championship team, said he didn’t really expect to be in this position, but that everything he’s done in his career led him to this point.
“This is not something we were necessarily looking for,” he said. “We were happy. We were content. God works in mysterious ways and I know that he’s in charge.”