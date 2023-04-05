Seamus Power made some news Wednesday as he prepared for his second appearance in the Masters.

Power, one of two former East Tennessee State golfers playing in the Masters, made back-to-back holes-in-one during the annual Par 3 Contest. Power’s aces came on the final two holes and both shots landed past the hole, spun back and rolled in. He’s one of three players to accomplish back-to-back aces in the contest.

Former East Tennessee State golfer Seamus Power discusses his two holes-in-one in the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

