Seamus Power made some news Wednesday as he prepared for his second appearance in the Masters.
Power, one of two former East Tennessee State golfers playing in the Masters, made back-to-back holes-in-one during the annual Par 3 Contest. Power’s aces came on the final two holes and both shots landed past the hole, spun back and rolled in. He’s one of three players to accomplish back-to-back aces in the contest.
“That’s a dream come true,” said Power, who now has 16 holes-in-one in his career. “To get one was special. To get the second one was surreal.”
The 2007 and 2010 Atlantic Sun Conference champion finished five under par, but didn’t have an official score since he let his brother putt one of his early birdies into the hole.
Power tees off at 9:48 a.m. in Thursday’s first round and is grouped with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and amateur Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira.
“My game feels likes it’s in a really good spot,” Power said. “I want to try to give myself a chance going into Sunday. I think that’s what everybody tries to do. Everybody talks about the back nine on Sunday. Being in one of the last groups on Sunday, really give yourself a chance and see what happens.”
Power tied for 27th in his Masters debut last year, firing a final-round 70 for his lone sub-par score. He has won twice on the PGA Tour and is ranked 34th in the world and eighth in the FedEx Cup rankings.
For Adrian Meronk, another ETSU grad in the field, it’s a week of firsts. His first trip to Augusta is somewhat historic. He will become the first player from Poland to play in the Masters.
“It’s exciting,” Meronk said. “Playing the Masters is truly special. I’m very proud and happy to be here. Hopefully I’ll have my A game and we’ll go from there.”
Meronk’s timing couldn’t have been more perfect when it came to earning a Masters invitation. The top 50 players in the Official World Rankings at the end of 2022 earned automatic invites. Meronk climbed to 48th just in time and has since slipped to 59th.
Meronk, who won the Irish Open and Australian Open last year, has been playing on the PGA Tour in recent weeks and has picked up a pair of top-20 finishes.
“The main reason why I came to America, was to get used to the competition, the environment, the crowds,” he said. “It’s a little different from Europe. We’ve done a great job of that and I’m feeling quite comfortable out there right now.”
Meronk, a two-time Southern Conference player of the year, tees off at 8:48 a.m. Thursday and will be playing with former Masters runner-up Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Kisner.
Meronk and Power each won five tournaments during their days at ETSU. Power graduated in 2010 and Meronk in 2016.