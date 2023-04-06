AUGUSTA, Ga. — A promising day at the Masters ended in disappointment for two former East Tennessee State golfers as Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk both threw away numerous strokes over the final holes.

Power and Meronk both posted one-over-par 73s, but those rounds could have been so much better.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you