AUGUSTA, Ga. — A promising day at the Masters ended in disappointment for two former East Tennessee State golfers as Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk both threw away numerous strokes over the final holes.
Power and Meronk both posted one-over-par 73s, but those rounds could have been so much better.
Power was three under par through 16 holes before disaster struck and he posted double-bogeys on the final two holes.
Meronk had six birdies in his first round ever at Augusta National. He was among the early leaders despite a handful of bogeys. His round began to unravel at the par-five 15th when his second shot — a 6-iron — came up just short and found water. A double-bogey 7 dropped him back to even par and a bogey at No. 17 left him at one over.
“It was very, very up and down today,” Meronk said. “I played really good, made some mistakes. At the end of the day, a little bit disappointed with the finish, but still a good round. First time here, so, yeah, it was fun.”
Hooked drives on the 17th and 18th holes spelled doom for Power.
On the 17th, he punched his second shot into a greenside bunker. He blasted out and the ball rolled off the green, ever so slowly. A chip and two putts meant two dropped shots.
On No. 18, he pulled his tee shot into trees, punched out and hit his third shot into the gallery.
“It was a bit of a struggle all day, but it obviously kind of caught up with me there on the last two,” said Power, who tied for 27th last year in his Masters debut. “But besides that it was some good stuff. I didn’t drive it well all day and just kind of made some mistakes. That's about it.”
Power made an eagle on the second hole when his second shot stopped four feet from the hole. In a tournament where the winner gets a green jacket and almost $3 million, there are other prizes as well. For his eagle, Power won a pair of crystal goblets with the Masters logo emblazoned on them.
He won’t be thinking of goblets in Friday’s second round.
“I have a good plan for stuff, just kind of have to hit it a little bit better,” Power said. “Putter feels great which is always a nice feeling, always feel like you have a chance. So I think just continue to do that and just hit a few better drives.”