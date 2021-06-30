The Tri-Cities FC Otters are making a playoff push. Whether it’s good enough remains to be seen.
The Otters beat North Carolina FC’s U-23 team 3-1 Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark to stretch their unbeaten string to eight games. With two games left, they’re 6-3-3 and their 21 points has them in fourth place in USL League Two’s South Atlantic Division. The top three teams make the playoffs.
“These final three games, we know we’re going to have to collect all nine points and we got three today,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “We need some things to happen, but if we just take care of what we can take care of, we’ll see what happens.”
North Carolina FC opened the scoring 18 minutes in when Rohit Thakur took a long pass and beat Otters goalkeeper Patrick Timmer up high.
The Otters got the equalizer six minutes later when Vinzent Zingel’s shot was blocked by a defender but spun over the keeper’s head.
Tri-Cities went ahead in the 38th minute as Matthew Skinner poked in a low cross from Aidan O’Brien.
When the teams came out after halftime, the Otters nearly scored in the first 30 seconds when a shot hit the goalpost.
The home team finally put the game away 11 minutes into the second half on what will be ruled an own goal. Danilo Seglio’s corner kick was headed by Tom Tzabari. As the ball floated toward Skinner right in front of an open goal, it deflected off a defender for a 3-1 Tri-Cities lead.
“We’re trying to make the playoffs,” Skinner said. “We’re just trying to keep it going. We’ve grown closer the past couple weeks. We’ve become more of a team.”
The win was the Otters’ fourth in a row at home. Overall, the team hasn’t lost since June 4.
“It’s very difficult for a team to come here and play,” Strickland said. “I think we play well in front of the crowd. It helps tremendously.”
Tri-Cities plays at seventh-place Tobacco Road FC on Monday before playing host to fifth-place Wake FC on July 10 in the regular-season finale.
“It’s tremendous that we’re still in it,” Strickland. “It gives us something to fight for.”