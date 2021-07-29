BLOUNTVILLE — When the sun rises to begin each new day, it brings new challenges.
The beginning of the West Ridge football program is on the horizon, bringing together students from Sullivan Central, North and South under one roof and on one gridiron.
“I’ve not really had time to reflect on it, but watching those players walk in makes you understand that this is the first time this has happened in this area in 40 years,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “Not too many people get this opportunity. I hope our players understand that we’re building a new foundation that people can look back on and be as fond of as the schools that came together to make West Ridge.
“When we walked in, my adrenaline was pumping, I was walking tall with my chest puffed out. How can you not be with these facilities? It felt like we were about to play a game.”
The players got to step on the new playing surface for the first time on Thursday and many were awestruck with the facilities. Work is still being done in many spots at the stadium and school, but things have come a long way in a short amount of time.
“In my opinion, this should be one of the best places in East Tennessee to watch a football game,” senior quarterback Ethan Bergeron said. “The bond is unreal. We’re like brothers.”
The Wolves outfitted 95 players with 25 of them being seniors.
It’s a tight-knit group for a first-year program and star senior linebacker Eli Topping likes what he sees from everyone.
“It’s awesome to be a part of this, being able to set new traditions and seeing everyone come together,” Topping said. “We’ve bonded well. I’ve made friends out here that I never thought I would have.
“That was the biggest question coming in was how we were going to bond. I think we’ve responded pretty well with that.”
The Wolves first home game isn’t until Sept. 3 against highly-touted Science Hill, but everyone — including Bergeron, Topping and Hilton — knows the shiny new stadium and community will be out in full support once the day arrives.
“The first night in this place is going to be chill bumps for four quarters,” Topping said.
“The environment in the first home game is going to be electric,” Hilton said. “I really believe that the community is going to hold up their end of the bargain. I think you’re going to see a lot of people from all of these communities that we combined from show up and show out.
“Our students have always been full of pride and when they come out, it’s going to be something special.”