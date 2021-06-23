Tri-Cities FC Otters coach David Strickland was proud of the fight his team showed Wednesday night — right up to the final whistle.
The Otters handed first-place Carolina Fusion U-23 its second loss of the season, a 3-2 result in a bruising USL League Two game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“I can’t say enough for the fight, and I just mean the battle that we did in the game,” Strickland said. “I’m super proud of the way we fought.”
That fight carried over after the whistle as the teams got into an altercation with pushing, shoving and yelling. Both benches emptied and at least one Carolina player was knocked down. A full-out brawl seemed to be brewing before calmer heads prevailed — barely.
“I couldn’t see it,” Strickland said. “I was across the field. I don’t know what happened, but it has no place in the game from our team or their team.”
The Otters’ third consecutive home win left them 4-3-2 in the South Atlantic Division. The Fusion (formerly the Carolina Dynamo) fell to 8-2. Matthew Skinner, Danilo Seglio and Sam Catherall scored goals for Tri-Cities.
Skinner opened the scoring with a header after a long diagonal pass from Gabriel Ramos 13 minutes into the game.
“That felt great, especially in front of all these fans,” said Skinner, who plays at UNC Greensboro. “Our fans are great. We have the best fans in the league and in a game this intense, we needed them.”
The lead didn’t last long as Carolina’s Mason Duval scored three minutes later.
Seglio then took a through ball from Guillermo Segovia and made it 2-1 in the 23rd minute.
Catherall’s goal came on a header from a corner kick by Seglio and put the Otters up 3-1 four minutes into the second half. As it turns out, that was an important goal because the top team in the division didn’t go down easy.
Carolina’s Michael Clow scored on a corner in the 86th minute to make it 3-2 and the Otters survived a barrage at the end.
Six-and-a-half minutes into second-half stoppage time, Carolina blasted a shot off the cross bar. Seconds later, Otters goalkeeper Marcellin Gohier made one of his four diving saves to preserve the victory.
“Sometimes, the harder you work, the luckier you get,” Strickland said. “I thought we played a really good match. I’d love to have seen a little change in the last 15 minutes, hold the ball a little bit more. We bent but we didn’t break. And we got some great goalkeeping.
“They came in here in first place and we got all three points. That’s all that matters.”