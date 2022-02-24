KINGSPORT — Deonte Douglas made a 3-point shot at the buzzer, lifting No. 1 seed Union College to an 85-82 overtime victory over Point University in Thursday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at MeadowView Convention Center.
The Bulldogs (23-8) have won the last eight AAC tournaments and Thursday’s win was their 26th straight tournament-game victory. Their last loss came in 2013.
It was in jeopardy Thursday as No. 9 seed Point (16-16) barely missed the upset with three shots at winning the game at the end of regulation.
Corey Bowen led the Skyhawks with 25 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. Lorenzo Freeman added 21 points and eight rebounds. R.J. Selman had 14 points and Ray Reeves had 13.
With the score tied at 82 in the final seconds, Union’s Teddy Fifer tracked down an offensive rebounds and fired to Douglas who fired the 3-point shot as time expired.
Markelle Turner led Union with 27 points. Fifer had 19 points and Douglas finished with 14.
Truett-McConnell 63, Bryan 51
KJ Riley came off the bench to score 15 points and lead the Bears over the Eagles in the opening game of the day. Enocka Franky contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.
Gene Holmes had a game-high 19 points for Bryan with Brandon Thomas the next highest scorer with eight.
Montreat 78, Tennessee Wesleyan 74
Jaja Davis made a jump shot to give Montreat the lead. Then a steal by Jamie Wright and 3-pointer by Tyler Rodrigue sealed the deal for the Cavaliers (20-8).
Noah Dunn had 19 points to lead Montreat, which got 15 points from Rodrigue and Davis.
Bryant Bernard scored 26 to lead the Bulldogs (18-12) with Ty Patterson next up with 12.
Columbia International 84, Reinhardt 80
Five Rams hit double digits in the victory over the Eagles .
Darrian Oates led CIU (20-11) with 19 points, while Jalen Brinson and DiAnthony Heathcock finished with 13 and 12, respectively.
Tyler Smith finished with a game-high 22 points and Nate Louis netted 11 for Reinhardt (20-11).
WOMEN Milligan 66, Truett McConnell 44
Halie Padgett finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Jaycie Jenkins added another 20 points and nine rebounds as the Lady Buffaloes (24-7) easily advanced to the AAC women’s semifinals.
Lauren Longmire accounted for 10 points and Kaylee Hendrickson contributed eight in the Milligan victory.
It was the defensive end where the Lady Buffs really shut down the Lady Bears (18-14), holding them to 18 of 68 (26.5 percent) from the field.
Truett-McConnell scored just 16 points in the second and third quarters. Quan Holton was the only T-M player in double figures with 12 points.
Bryan 97, Columbia International 77
Destiny Kassner registered a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the No. 9-ranked and top-seed Lady Lions (30-0) pulled away in the second half. Gracee Dishman finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Samantha Russell scored 12 points, while Shayla Ludy and Karli Combs each put up 11 points. Deandra Luna dished out 10 assists.
Zhani Thompson paced the Lady Rams (15-16) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Madison Hatcher and Queeneka Howard scored 15 points apiece.
Reinhardt 63, Tennessee Wesleyan 42
Abi Haynes totaled 22 points and seven rebounds as the Lady Eagles (18-13) soared over the Lady Bulldogs (19-9).
Ashley Woodroofe added 13 points in the Reinhardt victory. Cambree Mayo was the only Tennessee Wesleyan player in double figures with 10 points. Madison McClurg had eight points and seven rebounds.