Before the time for drivers to start their engines, Kingsport Speedway drivers displayed their race cars Saturday at the car show at the Mall at Johnson City.
Nearly two dozen cars were on display including the No. 32 Chevrolet of defending Late Model Stock champion Nik Williams. After he scored his second NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series championship in three seasons, the Chuckey driver is ready to defend his crown.
“We got off to a good start last season and kept it going,” Williams said. “Most every race we had a good car. It’s gotten me excited about this season. It’s huge to come out here to the car show with how many people see us. It helps us, our sponsors and the track.”
It’s why Kingsport Speedway General Manager Karen Tunnell was glad to see the mall show return for the first time in two years. She sees it as a good kickoff to the year, getting fans excited about the upcoming season.
“We always look forward to the mall show. It gives people a chance to come out and see their favorite drivers,” Tunnell said. “It gets everyone geared up for the season.”
Kingsport Speedway will still feature classes like Late Model Stock, Sportsman, Mod 4 and Pure 4. Pure Street has been absorbed into the Street Stock division. The Street Stock offers some flexibility with engine and suspension rules as the track hopes to pick up some cars which wouldn’t have much of a chance in the Sportsman division.
Bruce Crumbley, the 2021 Pure 4 champion, will be making the move up to the Sportsman class. The Kingsport driver had his new black and purple No. 33 Chevy on display.
“The talent that shows up for Kingsport Speedway week-in and week-out is some of the best there is,” Crumbley said. “Whether you’re running first or last, you’re going to have people competing.
"After winning the championship two of the last three years, I decided I was going to take on a new challenge. It’s a whole new car, the knowledge isn’t there. But, I’ve got a lot of people behind me like David Roppe and Bobby Hall. They’re like aces in my pocket.”
Brandon Sutherland won eight Pure 4 races in 2021, six at Kingsport and two at Lonesome Pine, while running a limited schedule. His No. 25 machine still has black as a primary color, but the accompanying orange and white have been replaced with purple and yellow.
He just hopes the car remains as bad fast in what has been Kingsport’s most competitive class.
“It’s so tough because everybody is so close and so competitive,” he said. “It’s all about keeping that momentum up to get that straightaway speed to go fast. Kingsport is different from other tracks with the braking points different and how it’s banked.”
The season opener is March 19 with the first-ever Spring Meltdown 100, featuring a skid-plate race and chain race. The NASCAR Weekly Series begins April 8.