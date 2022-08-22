Science Hill and Gate City both saw good and bad in Monday’s interstate battle between the two volleyball powers.
The Lady Hilltoppers (7-3) started and finished strong to take a 25-20, 15-25, 25-11, 25-14 win over the visiting Lady Blue Devils.
Science Hill coach Laura Cook was not surprised that her team would have to have a strong showing to pick up the win over Gate City (0-1).
“We knew coming in there was going to be a battle,” Cook said. “Early on we just want to play as many good teams as we can and get our team ready.
“It shows us what we need to work on and what we need to get better at.”
After holding off the Lady Devils to win the first game of the match, Science Hill lost its momentum which opened the door for Gate City to make a run in the second set and pull away for the victory.
“We didn’t really get into our offense that much,” Cook said. “We just had a couple of things we didn’t quite execute.”
In the third and fourth games, however, Science Hill found its execution with strong front-line play that made the difference down the stretch.
‘Toppers junior Autumn Holmes led the attack up front for Science Hill with 18 kills, while adding eight digs on the defensive end.
“Our serve-receive got way better in the last two sets and spreading the ball around the front line really helped a lot,” Holmes said. “I definitely think we felt a difference in the second set when we were down. And we realized we needed to get our energy up and perform better and that really helped our momentum.”
Ella Neal had 24 assists for the Lady Hilltoppers, while Meaghan Kanady had six kills, 10 assists and four service aces and Addi Stables added five kills.
Gate City countered with 15 kills and six digs from Makayla Bays.
The defending Region 2D champions also got 24 assists from Peyton Taylor and eight digs from Rylee Blevins.
Rylee Hall and Lexie Ervin added five kills apiece in the Lady Blue Devils season opener.
Gate City coach Amy Reed was not happy with the loss, but the veteran coach was pleased with the way her team performed in its first contest of the season.
“We have talent, we have skill on our team. We’ll do great things. Now, the next step is just keeping it consistent,” Reed said. “Everybody has to be consistent in the game.
“It was a good measuring stick for us and hopefully the only thing we’re going to do from this loss is push and go forward and get better.”
Science Hill travels to David Crockett Tuesday in its Big 5 opener.
Gate City is home Thursday against Daniel Boone.
