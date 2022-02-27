For the second Sunday in a row, there was a huge output for the East Tennessee State baseball team.
The Bucs had 17 hits in a 14-4 victory over Wagner to take the weekend series at Thomas Stadium. It was quite the production for the Bucs (5-1), who scored 15 runs in a win over the Seahawks (1-5) on Saturday.
In fact, the Bucs have scored in double digits in five of their first six games, including 14 runs against Northern Kentucky the previous Sunday.
Overall, the Bucs went 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position and had seven two-out RBIs.
“I was most impressed with how we didn’t play well Friday and that resulted in a loss, but we bounced back to tie and win the series,” ETSU coach Joe Pennucci said. “We did exactly what we needed to. (Hunter) Loyd pitched well, we swung the bats well and we scored and added on. That’s what good teams do. I’m happy with what they’re doing right now.”
ETSU had nine extra-base hits including home runs by Bryce Hodge, Leo Jiminian and Kyle Rachels. Jiminian, a junior center fielder from France, finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
He belted a two-run home run over left field in the third inning. He couldn’t hold back when Wagner pitcher Jake Toporek came inside with a fastball.
“I was hitting middle outside and then he challenged me,” Jiminian said. “I couldn’t refuse the challenge. When they throw the challenge, you either take the challenge or you don’t.”
Designated hitter Noah Webb went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored. Right fielder Tommy Barth got in on the fun, going 2 for 2 and scoring twice. Catcher Ryan McCarthy and left fielder Garett Wallace each had two hits.
Wagner, a liberal arts university in Staten Island and part of the Northeast Conference, had five hits. Mike Ruggerio gave the Seahawks a little to cheer for in the final inning with a monster shot over deep center field.
TEN K’S FOR LOYD
Loyd (2-0) recorded 10 strikeouts for the second straight Sunday. The senior right hander gave up two hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Daulton Montagna faced one batter in the sixth inning before it turning over to Matt Bollenbacher. Nathanial Tate threw two strikeouts in the eighth inning before Nathan Hickman closed in the ninth.
The Seahawks’ Frankie Wright (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing five hits and four runs in the first inning.
VOLS UP NEXT
ETSU will return to action Tuesday at Tennessee with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. at Lindsay Nelson Stadium.
Kirby Connell, a junior reliever for the Vols and the younger brother of David Crockett basketball coach Cody Connell, is expected to see action. Connell earned his first career win last season versus the Bucs after throwing two scoreless innings.
The Bucs are excited to face the challenge of the Vols, who are No. 17 in the Baseball America college rankings.
“That’s always fun to go there and play,” Pennucci said. “Those guys can make you better. I feel we always go in there and compete. It’s a great matchup.”