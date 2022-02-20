Hunter Loyd recorded 10 strikeouts through five innings as the East Tennessee State baseball team earned an opening-weekend sweep of Northern Kentucky on Sunday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.
He had plenty of run support, including a pair of massive home runs from Noah Webb, as the Bucs romped to a 14-3 victory over the Norse. The Bucs have now won 10 of their last 12 opening-weekend series.
“We got some good starting pitching and had some good guys in the bullpen,” ETSU coach Joe Pennucci said. “Hunter was great today. He was able to command a lot of stuff. His breaking ball was working well and he got a couple of other pitches working. A big credit to him.
“We scored early and often, and answered back when we needed to. Everything went well.”
ETSU scored seven runs over the second and third innings. Garrett Wallace got the party started with a two-run double. The Bucs (3-0) posted three more runs before the inning was over.
Webb, a designated hitter, clobbered a fastball sending it over deep center field at an estimated 450 feet to open the third. A RBI single by Justin Hanvey finished off the ETSU surge.
Northern Kentucky (0-3) got on the scoreboard in more ways than one in the eighth inning. Right-handed batter Noah Fisher sent a ball flying to the left field scoreboard for a two-run home run. His left-handed teammate, Treyvin Moss, turned on the next pitch and sent if over the right field fence.
ETSU answered in a big way with seven runs in the bottom frame. It included a three-run blast over left field by Webb, a RBI triple by Wallace and a RBI double by Kyle Rachels.
“I had some struggles in the preseason so I was just trying to catch a barrel,” Webb said about the home runs. “I saw some fastballs pretty flat and got the barrel out. I just got out in front of them and sent them out. The fastball, that’s my favorite pitch.”
Webb went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Wallace was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and also scored three times. Ashton King went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Jared Paladino and Leo Jiminian also collected two hits.
The Bucs had 14 hits overall.
“Those guys were awesome,” Pennucci said. “The thing I was happy about is they (NKU) gave us some free bases, but they don’t mean anything if you don’t pick them up. We had some good two-strike hits and some good hits in RBI situations. We took care of what we were supposed to.”
PITCHING PROWESS
Loyd (1-0) gave up just two hits and one walk over his five innings. Walker Trusley and Trevor Hanselman threw a scoreless inning apiece before Brady Jones ran into trouble in the eighth. No worries for Jones as Nathan Hickman closed out the game with four strikeouts against six batters he faced.
NEXT UP
ETSU heads to Virginia Tech for a Tuesday road game at 4 p.m. Then, the Bucs are scheduled to return home to host Wagner in another three-game series starting Friday at 3 p.m.