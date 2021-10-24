East Tennessee State University football coach Randy Sanders always preaches to his team to win the next play.
He would be hard pressed to find a better example of that than Saturday’s 17-13 road win at Furman. His No. 14-ranked Bucs looked out of sorts in the first half and led only the final nine seconds of the ball game.
Sanders pointed out in the post-game that the Bucs, now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the Southern Conference, were able to overcome a tough first half for the offense, which had produced just 99 yards and three points.
“It was a game of us overcoming our own mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot,” Sanders said. “We fumbled the opening kickoff. We had so many busted assignments, especially on offense.”
The offense finally got on track in the second half as ETSU relied heavily on its ground game. Running backs Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors combined for 171 rushing yards, a total which could have been over 200 if a long run by Holmes in the first half hadn’t been called back for a blocking penalty.
A focus on the run game with nine straight rushes, six straight by Holmes, at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth helped get the offensive line in rhythm and kept the Furman pass rush in check. ETSU won the time- of-possession battle over 2-to-1 in the second half.
“When we came out with that drive in the third quarter, we knew we had the run game going,” Holmes said. “When Coach Sanders sees that it’s working, he doesn’t hesitate to call plays back-to-back. When we came out in the second half, we had to get back to doing our own thing, playing with the next-play mentality. Even if the play before was bad, you have to move on from that. That second half was a testament of that.”
It was certainly the case with quarterback Tyler Riddell playing through adversity. He was sacked five times in the first half and six times overall. Yet when his team needed him the most, he led the offense on a 14-play, 80-yard drive over the final four minutes, capped off with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray.
Sanders, always a little tougher on quarterbacks since that’s the position he played, praised Riddell for his grit, but felt he missed some opportunities to find receivers earlier in the game.
Still, Riddell came through at the end and finished 22-of-30 passing for 177 yards.
DEFENSIVE EFFORT PAYS OFF
The defensive performance was stellar throughout.
As expected, Furman was able to make some big plays with the way they release All-American tight end Ryan Miller, who had eight catches for 139 yards, including a 52-yard play and the Paladins’ only touchdown, a 20-yard catch from quarterback Jace Wilson.
The Paladins were also able to hit a couple of quick slants, but otherwise, the ETSU defense came up with the plays when needed. One of the biggest plays came after the Bucs fumbled the opening kickoff.
With the ball on the 30-yard line, Furman went three-and-out. The sequence consisted of an incomplete pass that Miller dropped for a sure touchdown, a run for no gain and Davion Hood’s sack of Wilson to knock the Paladins out of field-goal range.
Overall, the defense held Furman to 75 rushing yards on 28 attempts. The biggest defensive play of the game occurred when ETSU linebacker Zach West had an interception at the goal line when Furman had a chance to go up 10 points late in the third quarter.
West is another great example of perseverance, making the most of his opportunity after starter Jalen Porter got ejected for a targeting call.
“It was obviously a huge play by Zach. He’s a good football player,” Sanders said. “He’s also a third-team guy at that position. Going into the season, he was playing a little in nickel situations, but not playing a whole lot.”
No one for the Bucs will be playing Saturday as they have a bye week. Next up will be a Nov. 6 date, when they host defending conference champion VMI at Greene Stadium.