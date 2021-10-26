ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mercer edged Samford as the preseason favorites to win the 2021-22 Southern Conference women’s basketball title according to league coaches.
The 2021 tournament champion Bears, who were also the picked No. 1 in the media poll also released Tuesday morning, picked up five of eight first-place votes. The defending regular-season champion Bulldogs, led by preseason player of the year Andrea Cournoyer, got the other three first-place votes and finished behind Mercer 47-45 in the overall voting.
“I think the whole league is going to be strong when you look at the rosters with the super-seniors coming back and the transfers,” Mercer coach Susie Gardner said. “You look at the player of the year last year for Samford. No one knew who she was until she stepped on the floor and she lit everyone up. I think it’s going to be a great race from top to bottom.”
ETSU SEVENTH IN POLLS
East Tennessee State was picked No. 7 out of eight teams in both polls, but received one first-place vote in the media poll. The Bucs finished 4-18 last season, although they pulled off a major upset in Asheville when they knocked off No. 1 Samford in the Southern Conference tournament.
First-year ETSU coach Simon Harris has vowed to put last season in the rear-view mirror. Harris certainly believes his team will be competitive if they continue to put the work in.
“I tell them all the time that our season will go the way they want it to,” Harris said. “The expectation is to go as hard as you can. If you do that in all of your approaches to everything, that result will take care of itself. I just want to attack it that way and get better every day.”
Harris is seven players back from last season’s team. They include leading scorer Carly Hooks, a 5-8 freshman guard and 6-3 freshman center Jakhyia Davis, who averaged 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.
There is also junior guard Kaia Upton, coming off an injury-plagued season. She brings both the physical and mental qualities to play the up-tempo style which Harris likes.
“She’s the second or third fastest player we have with the ball,” Harris said. “She’s also so good figuring out where she needs to be and where everybody else needs to be. She has the secondary process of you have a conversation with her and she’s going to get the team ready. We’re big on the pushing aspect because we have guards who play fast with a good basketball i.q.”
Harris, a student of the game as a second-generation coach, is well familiar with the league favorites. He has shared film of both Mercer and Samford with his team.
“We look at both of those programs because they’re the champions right now and we pay attention to what they’re doing,” Harris said. “We’re familiarizing ourselves with them. We’ve watched film on those teams already so our team will have an understanding of that’s where the standard is set and that’s where we want to get to.”
TOURNAMENT SUCCESS
The experienced Mercer squad placed three players — senior forward Jaron Dougherty, senior guard Amoria Neal-Tysor and fifth-year guard Shannon Titus — on the all-conference team. The trip to Asheville is always special to Gardner, remembering the tournament success.
Mercer routed Wofford 60-38 in the Southern Conference championship game back in March.
“I’m not going to lie when I was driving from Macon, I called my sister and told her I had butterflies,” Gardner said. “There’s always something about turning the corner, seeing the arena and being on this court, it’s a special place for our program. We’ve had great success here in March and I get chill bumps talking about it. I love coming up here.”
Samford also had three-all-conference players, which included senior center Natalie Armstrong and junior forward Abbey Cornelius in addition to Cournoyer.