MURFREESBORO — With a “Masters-ful” performance, Daniel Boone advanced to the final day of the TSSAA Class 4A softball state championship tournament.
Maci Masters hit a three-run home run and a grand slam to lead the Lady ’Blazers to an 8-4 win over Wilson Central in the TSSAA loser’s bracket semifinal Friday afternoon at the Starplex No. 2 Field.
The junior third baseman sent her first shot over left field in the first inning and followed with the grand slam in the second.
With the two bombs, she set the state single-season record with 25 home runs, breaking the record of 23 previously held by Unicoi County’s Tiffany Laughren. She also tied the Northeast Tennessee record of Greeneville’s Jordan Fortel and Laughren for three home runs in the state tournament.
“Of all the home runs, these were the best to do it in such a big game,” Masters said after her seven-RBI game. “Everybody was so excited. I thought we really needed some runs because they’re a really good team.”
It doesn’t matter if a pitch is high or low, a fastball or off-speed, Masters proved once again to be a threat every time she’s at the plate.
“My first at-bat, she was trying to throw high balls and I just waited on the fastball,” Masters said. “The second bat, I sat on the change-up and hit it.”
The Lady ’Blazers (38-9) will face the loser of Friday’s late game between Clarksville and Farragut in a Saturday matchup at 10 a.m. They will have to win three games Saturday, the first one and then two against the winner of the late game, to win the state championship.
This is the deepest run for the program since making it to the state championship game in 2012.
“We’ve given ourselves a chance and now we’re final three in the state,” Daniel Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “A lot of different players have done good things. Maci had the seven RBIs and Riley Brinn has had such a good tournament. She had two hits today, hit one (for a double) off the wall.
“Brylee (Mesusan) and Audrey (Moorhouse) getting on (base) up top, it’s setting the tone for us. I really thought the play of the game was the base hit to right field, which Audrey turned into an out at first. You never know with this group whose going have a big day.”
Jenkins was referring to a 9-3 put out thanks to Moorhouse charging the ball and making a quick throw to first.
The Lady Wildcats (39-12) made a late rally with four runs in the sixth inning. It included a three-run blast over center field by Maddison Stowell. She also doubled and led Wilson Central with three of its nine hits. Kristen Smith added a 2-for-4 performance.
Still, they weren’t able to match Boone’s big bats as the Lady ’Blazers continued to hit up and down the lineup.
Mesusan went 2 for 3 with two runs scored as the lead-off batter and Moorhouse also went 2 for 3 in the No. 2 spot. Brinn, kept a hot hand in the eight-hole, by going 2 for 3.
Winning pitcher Kayleigh Quesinberry, who tossed a complete game, helped her cause with a RBI. She also reached base twice, leading to two runs scored. Even when Wilson Central challenged her in the sixth inning, she still had confidence Boone would come through with the win.
“I knew they were going to hit it, but I trusted my team,” Quesinberry said. “To be one of the final three teams in the state feels great. I knew we would make it far if we played like we are capable of.”