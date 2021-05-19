GREENEVILLE — Elizabethton has leaned on Madisun Pritchard a lot this season.

On Wednesday, the Lady Cyclones saddled her up and rode her to the Region 1-AA softball championship.

Pritchard had three hits and four RBIs at the plate while also hanging tough in the circle as Elizabethton knocked off Greeneville 6-5 at Hardin Park.

“We knew Greeneville wasn’t going to quit, but I also knew No. 16 (Pritchard) wasn’t going to quit, and that was the most important thing,” Lady Cyclones’ coach Ken Hardin said.

The Lady Cyclones improved to 28-6 on the season and will play host to Gibbs (28-11) in Friday’s sectional contest with a berth in next week’s Class AA state tournament on the line. Gibbs was upset 7-6 by Union County in the 2-AA title game.

When the final out was secured by left fielder Emma O’Quinn on a nice running catch, the Lady Cyclones celebrated.

“I can’t even describe it,” Pritchard said. “It’s an amazing feeling. I’m so proud of us. It’s unbelievable.”

Pritchard, Northeast Tennessee’s strikeout leader, had only three Ks in this game. But the defense behind her was solid with outfielders Cheyenne Poiroux and O’Quinn combining for eight putouts.

In the final inning, Pritchard retired the Lady Greene Devils on three harmless fly outs.

“I knew my defense was going to be there regardless of whether they hit it,” Pritchard said. “I knew my defense was going to back me up.”

Before the seventh, Hardin said he gave Pritchard a little pep talk.

“I told her, ‘You’ve worked so hard for this, just go out there and take over and be in charge,’” he said. “And she did. Man alive, she was something else. She faced probably their three best hitters and got them all out.”

THE SUMMARY FINDINGS

Pritchard put the Lady Cyclones on top with a roped double into the left field gap in the third inning. The bases-clearing rip gave Elizabethton a 3-0 lead.

“I think it gave us all confidence, knowing we could go out there and hit (Greeneville pitcher Kaley Bradley),” said Pritchard.

In the next inning, the Lady Cyclones went to work again. After a single and error put runners in play, Maddie O’Quinn found the same gap for a two-run double. Pritchard followed with her third hit of the game, driving in another run to make it 6-0.

Greeneville put together a threat in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run jack over the left-field fence by Ashlyn Rachon. The Greene Devils put more runners on base, but Pritchard ended the threat with a sweet strikeout pitch that was knee high and hugging the inside edge of the plate.

In the fifth inning, Greeneville made it 6-3 on a long home run off the bat Ansley Collins. Lydia Darnell’s smoker RBI double made it 6-4.

The Greene Devils came within a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Ansley Collins’ RBI double.

THE LEADERS

Ember Jensen totaled two hits for the Lady Cyclones while Maely Ingram and Maddie O’Quinn each scored a pair of runs.

Pritchard allowed eight hits and four earned runs while walking three.

Collins led Greeneville with two hits and two RBIs. Laicy Darnell also had a pair of hits.