KINGSPORT — John Ketron returned to his hometown track to win an action-packed, 100-lap enduro race Saturday at Kingsport Speedway.
Ketron, driving a blue and yellow No. 26 Honda, navigated his way through traffic to pass James Lester with nine laps to go and win the featured race in the Meltdown 100. Ketron and the Chevrolet Cobalts of Chris Clevinger and Lester engaged in a furious battle for the win over the final 20 laps.
Lester passed Ketron for the lead on lap 88, only to see Ketron get back around three laps later. Clevinger charged past Lester for second, but wasn’t quite able to catch Ketron at the end.
“It got a little competitive with no mirrors and no radios,” said Ketron, who was the 2021 Pure 4 champion at Lonesome Pine Raceway. “I was like, ‘Here he comes.’ It was hard to shake him (Lester) at the end. I got him loose and I don’t know how the 22 (Clevinger) got by him. With the no mirrors, it changes the way you race. It’s more of a listen and feel, but it was fun.”
As both Ketron and Clevinger explained, it was different than a normal race with the cars stripped bare bones, other than the needed safety modifications like a rollbar and racing seats. Once a car was crashed, it was left on the track as an obstacle. Typical of racing at the 3/8-mile concrete oval, it still came down to the final laps.
“I would have been third if the 87 hadn’t gotten loose coming off turn 3,” Clevinger said. “My clutch was going out of my car and couldn’t find the gear on the restart, so it put me in the back. But 100 laps, it was a good race. I like running the longer races like that because it’s not so much about the speed as the driving.”
DIRT SLIDERS
John Stevens, a frequent winner in the Classic division at Volunteer Speedway, won a special 10-lap skid plate race where the rear tires are removed from the car and a metal plate is placed underneath.
The race produced plenty of sparks and plenty of spins. With Stevens’ extensive dirt-track background, he was able to slide his No. 7 Volkswagen sideways around the turns and stay in control.
Johnson City driver Jim Canning Jr., another dirt-track veteran, later teamed with Stevens to win an exhibition where two cars are chained together. Canning was driving the gray No. 31 with Stevens trailing behind in the dark red No. 72 Pontiac.
RACING FOR A CURE
Brittany Lester, daughter of the third-place finisher, entered her first ever race Saturday in a black No. 19 Mazda. It was a family affair with her dad and uncle Jimmy also in the Enduro race.
Brittany, a 26-year-old driver from Richlands, Virginia, had her car trimmed in green, racing for a cure of cerebral palsy. It was in memory of her godson, Kaiden Gabriel, who died at age 5 of the disease.
“That’s where the green ribbon on my car came into play,” she said. “That is a photo of him painted on the back of my helmet. The No. 19 is because his birthday was the 19th. I was nervous to get out there in practice, but feel like I’ve now got the hang of it.”
She had a solid debut, finishing eighth out of 15 drivers in the race.