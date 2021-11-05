It may go down as the greatest high school football game almost nobody saw.
In front of what appeared to be maybe 600 fans, Farragut and Science Hill staged a dramatic back-and-forth affair Friday night that came down to a 2-point conversion in the second overtime period. When the official raised his arms, the Admirals escaped Tipton Stadium with a 57-56 victory over the Hilltoppers in the opening round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs.
It was a heartbreaking season-ending loss for Science Hill, which led 28-7 at halftime after scoring 28 unanswered points. But Farragut came back with 28 unanswered points of its own to take the lead.
What followed was a back-and-forth, knockout-punching battle that came down to one play. After scoring to pull within 56-55, Farragut lined up for a 2-point conversion instead of kicking to send the game into a third overtime.
Science Hill called timeout, but Farragut stayed with its decision. Dawson Moore, the quarterback who riddled Science Hill’s defense with clutch runs after halftime, hit Noah Gunter with a pass in the flat. Gunter was hit at the 2-yard line, but fought toward the goal line and reached the ball across the plane. The ball came loose as it hit the ground.
The play sent Farragut’s sidelines into a frenzy, and the few hearty fans from Knoxville cheered at the top of their lungs.
“We have great kids,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “We kept fighting until the last minute, right there on the 1-yard line. We were just clawing and fighting. I hate it for our kids. Our kids deserve to be playing next week. We turned the ball over too much, but the kids fought hard enough to win.”
IN RETROSPECT
The game-changing play came in the third quarter. After Farragut had scored twice to close within 28-21, Science Hill had the ball at its own 48-yard line with a chance to reclaim the momentum late in the third quarter.
However, Jaxon Diamond’s pass was tipped and Jay Alley picked it off. Somehow he weaved his way 58 yards for the game-tying touchdown, simultaneously electrifying one side of the stadium while silencing the other.
Farragut’s comeback from down 28-7 to taking the lead was stunning against a Science Hill defense that had played lights out in its last 10 quarters.
“They started moving the ball, credit to them,” Carter said. “They started running the quarterback a lot, and we didn’t have an answer for it. He made some tough runs. They had momentum then, and they kept the ball.”
THE WILD STATS
When the quarterback of the losing team completes 20 of 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns, the nature of a hard-fought contest is unmistakable. Science Hill senior Jaxon Diamond closed his impressive career with a flourish.
Receivers Cole Torbett and Michaeus Rowe put up big numbers as well. Torbett had eight catches for 131 yards and two scores while Rowe caught three balls for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Diamond’s counterpart, Dawson Moore, was equally impressive. He had 293 yards of offense with five total touchdowns. Teammate Trace Corum had seven catches for 104 yards and a score.
OVERTIME? HOW?
The path to overtime was simply amazing. With the score tied at 42-42, Farragut converted a fourth down deep in Science Hill territory with two minutes left in the game. The Admirals later had first and goal, needing only a field goal to secure the win.
However, they fumbled and Science Hill’s Keynan Cutlip scooped it up. It was the kind of play that high schoolers dream about as Cutlip raced toward the end zone. He made it all the way to the Farragut 5-yard line.
On third down, Cade Fleeman’s halfback pass found the hungry hands of Ben O’Daniel for what appeared to be the winning score with a minute left.
THE DRIVE
Farragut took over at its own 38-yard line. After a penalty, Moore completed five straight passes and the Admirals were suddenly at the Hilltoppers’ 7-yard line.
Moore then hit Zach Keasling for the game-tying score with 5.4 seconds left on the clock. Reese Kenney’s extra point was true.
“We should have played tighter and played regular defense,” Carter said. “We were kind of in a prevent thing. They hit a couple of balls over the middle and it killed us.”
Science Hill fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, but time expired.
OVERTIME
In the first OT, Farragut went first and let Moore do the work. Two plays: touchdown. Science Hill answered with two Baylor Brock runs to even things at 49-49.
SECOND OVERTIME
Science Hill went first and gave the ball to Brock, who gained five yards but was hit for no gain on second down. On third down, the gadget play worked. The Hilltoppers went with Wes Leichssenring on the extra point, and he was true for the eighth time in eight attempts.
Farragut had a different design after its second score. Admirals coach Eddie Courtney said the decision to go for two was considered before the second possession even took place.
“Our kids fought their hearts out and they deserved that,” Courtney said. “Our offensive line was getting a great push and our quarterback was showing his toughness. It was a total team effort.”
THE HARDEST ENDING
Diamond said it was an up-and-down game.
“We thought we had it won with Keynan’s fumble return,” he said. “They came back and drove down the field. It just happens. Literally the game of football is a rollercoaster of emotions. We gave it our best. It wasn’t good enough. But we fought to the end.”
THE REST OF THE STATS STORY
Brock finished with 70 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns. Teammate Tyler Moon had 136 yards in kickoff returns.
Science Hill outgained Farragut 442-418. Each team had three turnovers.