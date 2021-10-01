MORRISTOWN — Jeremiah Hise had 90 yards worth of answers for a sputtering Science Hill.
The Hilltoppers’ free safety collected an interception at his own 10-yard line and outraced everyone for a touchdown late in the second quarter, turning the game on a dime and giving Science Hill the momentum it needed for a 34-14 football win over Morristown East on Friday night at Burke-Toney Stadium.
Hise’s teammate, Cade Fleeman, also authored a pick-six in the second half. And one of East’s two scores was a pick-six.
Improving to 3-0 in Region 1-6A, the Hilltoppers (4-3) stayed in a first-place tie with Jefferson County, which defeated Dobyns-Bennett.
THE PLAY
With Morristown East trailing only 7-0 and driving, Hise was lurking in the secondary and made a nice break on a less-than-optimal throw. He caught it in the middle of the field with momentum toward the sideline. Once he got out in front, it was no contest.
Fleeman said he saw Jeremiah jump a route.
“I didn’t think anybody was going to get to it,” Fleeman said. “Jeremiah came out of nowhere, and ‘Jerry’s’ got that track speed where if he gets the ball in the open field, there’s not going to be anybody catch him. He was like The Flash.”
Hise said he had a feeling Fleeman was going to get into the act as well.
“Throughout the game I kept on seeing (the Hurricanes) were running those slants, and I knew one of my middle linebackers was going to hop it,” Hise said. “I looked at (Devon) Medina and I was like, ‘I wouldn’t be surprised if Cade takes one back in the second half. He took one back. It was pretty insane.”
Fleeman’s score was the no-doubt clincher, giving the Hilltoppers a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.
SLOW START
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hilltoppers finally broke through. Jaxon Diamond bought time and lofted a strike to Jack Torbett, who continued his fan-pleasing habit of catching balls at the back of the end one. The extra point wasn’t true, but Science Hill led, 6-0.
BAD FINISH
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said he was upset with what he perceived as the game getting out of the control of the officials. In the latter stages of the game, there were numerous personal-foul penalties.
“You don’t want football to be like that,” Carter said. “It hurt both teams. When you have something like that, it’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing for the fans. It’s embarrassing for both coaches, and it shouldn’t be like that. These kids deserve more than that, and these coaches that coach hard deserve more than that.”
GROUND GAME
Science Hill was unable to get anything going with its running attack in the first half. Baylor Brock had four carries for seven yards and the Hilltoppers had six attempts for six total yards as a team.
It wasn’t much better in the second half. The Hilltoppers finished with 18 carries for 37 yards with Brock totaling 14 for 37.
“They were beating us up front,” Carter said. “They were man covering us and covering us pretty well, too. I thought their front did a real good job on our offense. The run game was really pretty bad.”
SECOND HALF
Science Hill found a groove in the second half. Brock finally found a crease, scoring from six yards out to make it 21-0. Then the defense got offensive again with Fleeman’s theft.
It looked like the Hilltoppers were headed for a running clock, but Diamond’s quick screen soared over the receiver’s hands and into the arms of Trevor Malone. He went untouched 22 yards for the score to make it 28-7.
Science Hill got it back as Diamond hit Keynan Cutlip in the back of the end zone from 30 yards out.
East tacked on a score late in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Eli Seals to Malone. Carter said he didn’t think the receiver was in-bounds on the fourth-down play.
DIAMOND’S NIGHT
The Hilltoppers’ senior signal caller put up good numbers. He was 17 of 26 for 270 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. One of them was in the end zone just before halftime.
Cole Torbett had six catches for 123 yards while Jack Torbett added four catches for 69 yards and a score. Cutlip, who also had an interception, had two catches for 38 yards.
EAST LEADERS
Seals was 11 of 24 for 141 yards with three interceptions. Ethan Ledford had 17 carries for 75 yards. Malone finished with seven catches for 88 yards.