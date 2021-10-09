Devon Medina was in the right place at the right time, but he also had the right mind.
Science Hill’s junior linebacker caught an own-blocked punt in the air in the end zone, and had the presence of mind to toe-tap and stay in bounds, making it a touchdown instead of a safety.
The game-changing play in the second quarter was a giant part of the Hilltoppers’ 17-14 win over Daniel Boone on Saturday afternoon at Tipton Stadium. The game was postponed from Friday night because of a flooded field and storms.
Science Hill improved to 5-3 on the season while scrappy Boone fell to 1-5.
The Hilltoppers won despite five turnovers — two picks and three fumbles lost — while Boone had none.
“I don’t know how you win a game like that,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “You have to be doing something really good on defense, which we were. Our defense played outstanding.
“But we made too many mistakes. We’re not going to win many games doing that. We’ve got to get better. I’ve got to get better.”
It was a historical day for Carter. He earned career win No. 89 on The Hill, tying Stewart “Plowboy” Farmer for the most in school history. Farmer coached from 1930-41 and returned in 1946-47. Carter, in his 12th season with the Hilltoppers, can break the record next week against Jefferson County.
THE BIG PLAY
Leading 7-0 in the second quarter, Boone was trying to punt from its own 1-yard line. That meant kicker Ben Shrewsbury had precious little office space.
The snap was wide right and forced Shrewsbury to move to catch it. Shrewsbury came within an inch of stepping out of bounds for a safety, which would have actually benefitted Boone in hindsight.
As Shrewsbury went into his kicking motion, up-back Sam Witherspoon moved down to pick up a charging Medina — and Shrewsbury’s kick hit Sam Witherspoon on the backside.
Medina said the coaches told him to go get the ball.
“But they said, ‘Don’t rough the kicker,” Medina said. “He kicked it off his dude’s butt, and it went straight up in the air and landed in my hands. That’s what really changed the game.”
But perhaps the best part of the play was Medina having the presence of mind to transition into a wide receiver and get one foot down in bounds.
“Once I saw it go into the air, I looked down, and I was like, ‘Oh, snap, this is going to be close,’ ” Medina said. “And I just put my feet back and caught it.”
Carter said it was impressive.
“That was a great play,” Carter said. “Devon has gotten better from Day 1. This is the first time he’s gotten starting experience, and just how he has progressed, I’m proud of him.”
ANOTHER TURNING POINT
Late in the first half with Boone potentially having a chance to run out the clock with a fourth-down conversion, a delay-of-game penalty forced a punt.
Science Hill navigated 64 yards in two minutes. It was capped off when Jaxon Diamond threw a short completion to Cole Torbett, who raced 29 yards down the sideline for a 14-7 halftime advantage.
BIG SWINGS
Daniel Boone took two mighty swings at the Hilltoppers.
In the first quarter, Diamond lost his grip on the ball while scrambling. Boone’s Hagan Edwards scooped it up and raced 45 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Boone lead.
Trailing by 10 points in the closing minutes of the game, Luke Jenkins hit Braiden Blankenship on a 46-yard touchdown toss to make it 17-14.
“We’ve been trying to get Braiden a few more touches,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “He’s just one of those special kids you’re lucky to coach. Luke made a great throw to him, and we executed what we were supposed to do.”
Boone was unable to recover the onside kick, and Science Hill ran out the clock.
“Our kids gave great effort,” Jenkins said. “We had a great game plan, but we couldn’t get out of our own way in the first half. And (Science Hill) just made one more play than we did.”
That last sentence told part of the story. Science Hill’s Wes Leichssenring connected on a 46-yard field goal in the third quarter, and Shrewsbury barely missed a 43-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.
STAT LEADERS
For Science Hill, Baylor Brock rushed for 50 yards on 21 tough carries.
Diamond finished 17 of 26 for 255 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Jack Torbett had three catches for 81 yards while Cole Torbett hauled in five passes for 62 yards. Michaeus Rowe had three catches for 60 yards.
For Boone, Aiden Riner managed only five yards on 13 attempts against Science Hill’s tough defense.
Jenkins was 6 of 12 passing for 110 yards. Landon Kirkpatrick caught two balls for 52 yards.