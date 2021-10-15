It was the best overall performance by Science Hill all season and suddenly short-handed Jefferson County had no shot.
Jaxon Diamond piloting a dominant passing attack, the Hilltoppers defense crushing almost everything the Patriots tried to do, and Izaiah Hall’s early injury combined to create a 37-0 Science Hill football victory at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
“We played a complete game on both sides of the ball, which we needed,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “I’m proud of them.”
The result sets up a showdown in two weeks at Kingsport for the Region 1-6A title. The Hilltoppers can win it outright, but Dobyns-Bennett can force a tie and perhaps capture the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
Science Hill (6-3 overall) improved to 4-0 in region play. Jefferson County (5-3) slipped to 3-1.
A CUT ABOVE
Diamond was on target all night, with the exception of one early pass. He finished 17 of 23 for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Also, Diamond rushed 12 times for 41 yards to push his total to 304 yards.
“We were executing everything, and everything was on point,” Diamond said. “It was especially good to see in a conference game.”
Included in the mix was a thrilling 74-yard hookup with Cole Torbett. Diamond hit Torbett on a crossing pattern, and Torbett eluded two Jeff County defenders right after the catch and finished off the last 55 yards of the play.
“The guy’s an athlete, and when you get it to athletes in the open field they make plays,” Diamond said. “I was thinking, 15-yard completion, and then he just took off. I’m like, I’d rather have that.”
That play gave the Hilltoppers a 16-0 early second-quarter lead and the Patriots never made a serious threat.
“Glad to see him get that,” Carter said. “That’s a hard throw across the middle like that. Cole did the rest. He’s quick and good.”
Torbett had a big night, catching eight balls for 141 yards.
A BIG LOSS
Without taking away from the Hilltoppers’ dominance, it appeared the competitive nature of this game ended when Hall, Jefferson County’s quarterback, was injured after a first-quarter scramble. He had to be helped to the sidelines. And with the Patriots’ biggest weapon out for the remainder of the game, Jeff County’s offense could not muster much production.
Backup quarterback Jace Dobbins completed only 8 of 21 passes for 97 yards. And without a major passing threat, the Patriots’ ground game couldn’t come up with drive-sustaining plays.
DOMINANT DEFENSE
Defensive end Ben O’Daniel said it was a product of teamwork.
“Our defense, we all do our jobs right,” he said. “When we all work together, everything clicks and it just works.”
The Hilltoppers were especially good at the line of scrimmage on short-yardage plays.
“We just stayed together throughout the whole game,” O’Daniel said. “We really fired off the ball. We work hard every day in practice, and it pays off in the game.”
Carter said the big guys up front are improving.
“We knew we had two great middle linebackers,” Carter said. “Our outside linebackers are playing well, too. Put all that together and the defense is playing well.”
EARLY SWING
After the Patriots’ first possession resulted in a fourth down, the punt snap sailed over the head of the kicker and into the end zone. The punter scooped up the ball in the end zone and decided to toss it across the back line for a safety.
Leading 2-0, the Hilltoppers put together a nine-play, 72-yard drive that was capped off by Baylor Brock’s 1-yard run. He dove and clipped the pylon with the ball to help Science Hill earn a 9-0 lead.
PUTTING IT AWAY
Leading 16-0, the Hilltoppers showed no let up. Cade Fleeman powered in from one yard out, and Diamond hit AJ Martin on a six-yard score to make it 30-0 at the break.
The final score of the game was another connection between Martin and Diamond. That one came from 37 yards out in the third quarter and started the running clock, which lasted until game’s end.