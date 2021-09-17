It was clear from the get-go. Science Hill came to play.
The Hilltoppers finally got off to a good start and rode the momentum to a 34-point halftime lead en route to a 55-27 win over William Blount in a Region 1-6A football game at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Science Hill (3-2) improved to 2-0 in league play.
“The guys did some good things on both sides of the ball,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “And we ran the ball. That was the difference offensively for us. I think we’re getting better each game.”
THE STANDOUTS
Hilltoppers’ quarterback Jaxon Diamond found a groove in the first half, punishing the Governors’ defense with accurate throws to open receivers.
“We went in the game not scoring a single point in the first quarter all season,” Diamond said. “We wanted to come out with some energy and put up some quick scores. That’s what we did. Everything was clicking so we just rolled with it. You also have to take into consideration the line giving me time to let those receivers get open.”
With the 41-7 halftime lead in pocket, Diamond took the second half off. His numbers wouldn’t reflect it because 13 of 19 for 212 yards and three touchdowns looks like a game’s worth.
“I feel like he played really well,” Carter said. “And the running game was a big deal. When the running game is going, it gets those RPOs and high-percentage passes going. And the offensive line did a good job blocking also.”
The ground game was heavy doses of Brock Baylor, who also played just one half and finished with 137 yards on 11 carries and scored three times. Included on his resume was an eight-yard score, where he was wrapped up outside the 5-yard line but never stopped churning until he reached the end zone. He also authored a 66-yard breakaway run after seemingly being stopped for moderate gain.
“He was as good as he’s been all year,” Diamond said. “He’s hard to bring down.”
THE START
The Hilltoppers struck early, stopping Blount’s first drive and getting on the board first for the first time this season. Diamond hit Jack Torbett in the corner of the end zone for a 30-yard strike to make it 7-0.
After an interception by Michaeus Rowe gave the Hilltoppers a short field, Brock ignored a wrap-tackle attempt and kept right on charging for an 8-yard score and a 14-0 advantage.
Science Hill had one defensive lapse in the first half, and it cost seven points. Matthew Clemmer hit Tyler Owen for a 57-yard touchdown to get the Governors back into the game.
The Hilltoppers had an answer, however. Brock scored again, this time from six yards out and it was 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.
THE SECOND QUARTER
It was all Science Hill.
Torbett caught his second touchdown with this one coming from 34 yards out. A short time later, Brock again broke tackles and finished off a 66-yard scoring romp for a 33-7 lead.
The final score came just seconds before halftime as Keynan Cutlip battled for a Diamond long ball and came down with a 39-yard touchdown. Jaysahn Swartz ran for the 2-point conversion and a 41-7 halftime lead.
SECOND HALF
The Hilltoppers tacked on scores with Jovanni Williams racing in from 18 yards out, and Tyler Moon catching a 13-yard scoring pass from Swartz — who was 5 of 5 passing for 87 yards.
OTHER STANDOUTS
Jack Torbett caught five balls for 87 yards while Cole Torbett totaled four catches for 71 yards.
Rowe and Cade Fleeman had interceptions for the Hilltoppers, who got sacks from four different players.
For William Blount, Clemmer was 26 of 41 for 361 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Keeble caught seven passes for 103 yards and a score. Job Matossian hauled in nine balls for 101 yards and a score.