Science Hill put it all together Friday night.
The Hilltoppers played overwhelming defense, made huge plays on offense, and defeated Dobyns-Bennett 21-3 at J. Fred Johnson Stadium to win the Region 1-6A football championship.
The game was played in a driving rain throughout, and it was arguably the lowest attendance of any game in this rivalry in the playoff era.
Finishing with a perfect league mark of 5-0, the Hilltoppers improved to 7-3 and will play at home in the first round of the playoffs next week.
It’s a much different scenario for the Indians (7-3) as they finished 3-2 in the league and slipped all the way to the No. 4 seed. That means they will travel to face Region 2-6A champion Maryville.
It was the ninth win for Science Hill in the last 10 meetings with the Indians. But in each of the last two years, the Hilltoppers followed with a loss to Bearden and missed a chance to win the title.
This time, it was all smiles for head coach Stacy Carter and his team.
“I’m so proud of these kids and so proud of this senior bunch,” Carter said. “They persevered through a lot, and they’ve been great kids the whole time we had them. It’s good to see them have this success.”
For the Indians, it was a tough end to the regular season.
“Our kids played hard and they fought all year,” D-B head coach Joey Christian said. “Tonight wasn’t our night. We couldn’t get any traction offensively.”
FIRST STRIKE
The Hilltoppers overcame the weather in the first quarter. A 58-yard pass from quarterback Jaxon Diamond to Jack Torbett on third and nine moved the ball from the Hilltoppers’ 13-yard line to the D-B 29.
Later in the drive, on third and goal from the 22, Keynan Cutlip beat the Indians’ defense to the back of the end zone and caught an uncontested scoring strike from Diamond for a 7-0 lead.
“Coached called in the play, I took off, beautiful ball,” Cutlip said. “It was great, just perfect.”
MISSED CHANCE
Leading 7-0, the Hilltoppers turned the ball over on a fumble at their own 15-yard line. Two running plays gave the Indians a third-and-one situation, but a fumbled snap left them with fourth down as the first quarter ended.
D-B decided to go for it, but an incomplete pass gave the ball back to Science Hill.
A 13-play, 93-yard drive by the Hilltoppers was capped off by Cade Fleeman’s 2-yard run to give Science Hill a 14-0 advantage.
SALVAGING POINTS
D-B got a 63-yard punt from Grayton Manning to pin the Hilltoppers late in the second quarter. The Indians got the ball back and drove to the Science Hill 11-yard line, eventually settling for a 28-yard field goal by Titan Thomas to close the halftime gap to 14-3.
FUMBLES THAT HURT
The Indians mishandled a snap on third down inside the Science Hill 10-yard line in the first half, and again in the second half. On both occasions they recovered the loose ball, but failed to come away with any points after the down-and-distance changing plays.
“I’d make those decisions again,” Christian said. “We put it on our offensive line that we’re going to be able to block them and make a play there. Just kills us there for sure.”
FINISHING IT OFF
Early in the fourth quarter, Cutlip made a nice catch for a 35-yard gain to the 3-yard line.
“Obviously it’s wet and raining,” Cutlip said. “I didn’t want to drop it. It was a great ball by Jaxon.”
On the next play, Fleeman scored to make it 21-3.
WITHOUT BROCK
Science Hill’s leading rusher, Baylor Brock, was sidelined due to illness. But Fleeman responded well to a stepped-up role. He carried 12 times and totaled 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Diamond kept taking big shots down the field, and he connected on quite a few. He finished 12 of 26 for 231 yards and a touchdown. Cutlip was his favorite receiver, catching three passes for 98 yards.
“Keynan made big plays, under crazy weather,” Carter said. “And Jaxon still being able to throw the ball. It was a big deal.”
OTHER STATS
Caleb Baker led the Indians with 41 yards on seven carries. Jake Carson was 8 of 19 for 110 yards and two interceptions. Jonavan Gillespie had four catches for 52 yards.