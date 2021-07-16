East Tennessee State University has turned to junior college national championship coach Belinda Hendrix to lead its softball program.
Hendrix spent the last 17 seasons at Chipola (Florida) College where she led the Lady Indians to three national championships (2007, 2015 & 2019) and two runner-up finishes (2016, 2018). She was introduced in a Friday press conference where she emphasized creating a family atmosphere at ETSU.
Overall, she won nearly 79 percent of her games (647-174) with nine Florida Panhandle Conference championships, eight NJCAA National Tournament appearances and six Florida state championships including 2021. She is a three-time national coach of the year.
She said a big decision to come to ETSU was needing a change of scenery after the death of her mother in March. She was familiar with East Tennessee through her team playing the University of Tennessee in the fall.
“After my mother passed away in March, I felt like it was time to find a new home,” Hendrix said. “Throughout the interview process I knew I wanted Johnson City to be that home. I am so grateful and blessed to become the next softball coach at East Tennessee State University.
“I am a firm believer that things happen for a reason, and I believe God closed one chapter of my life and opened another one. I look forward to creating a family atmosphere while also establishing a winning culture.”
A graduate of Thomas (Georgia) University, Hendrix began her career as a high school coach, leading Vernon (Florida) to a 56-22 record and a pair of district championships over two seasons.
Hendrix is the fifth coach in program history and takes over after the June dismissal of Brad Irwin after 11 seasons including a 15-22 record in 2021. Hendrix, whose husband Jimmy served as her associate head coach at Chipola, believes her connections to the top junior colleges will play off in recruiting.
“I have relationships with all of them” she said. “I’ve been to the national tournament the last six years in a row and I know what junior college players can do. Sometimes, they get looked over. I’m going to continue to recruit those same kids and be successful.”
The players were asked by the university in what they were looking for in a new coach. According to ETSU President Brian Noland and athletic director Scott Carter, the qualities included someone with passion for softball, a person who builds great relationships, a coach who will push the players with championship-level success with intensity and work ethic.
Hendrix echoed those sentiments in what she expects with the program.
“I consider myself blue collar,” Hendrix said. “So we’re going to work hard, but the kids are going to know that I care. We all have the same goal.; we want to win, graduate and move on and be better people.”