KINGSPORT — Wayne Hale and Joey Trent seem to have a way of finding each other on the race track.
They did again Friday night as Hale made a late-race pass of Trent to win Friday’s NASCAR Weekly Racing Series Late Model Stock feature at Kingsport Speedway.
Hale, driving the white No. 19 Chevrolet, passed Trent’s orange No. 26 for his second straight win on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. After battling third-place finisher Dillon Hodge earlier in the 50-lap race, it was the Bluff City driver’s third win of the season.
“It was fun. We battled Dillon for a time and we never touched either one of them,” Hale said. “Everybody raced everybody good and clean, and gave each other room. I just drove my car for all it had the last 10 laps and it paid off. It’s good to win another one here.”
Trent, a Gray resident, held on to finish second. He was disappointed after leading the majority of the race.
“This one tonight hurts to lead that many laps,” Trent said. “The car just started going away the end of the race and Wayne was better than us. I tried to get down on the bottom to hold him off. Just the few laps I held him off, I could tell he was faster than me. Hats off to him, he passed me clean. We always race each other as hard as we can, but we always try to do it clean.”
Hodge finished third ahead of fellow Kingsport driver Brad Housewright. Nik Williams closed in on a second track championship in three years with a fifth-place run.
SPORTSMAN
Keith Helton made quite the splash in his Sportsman debut.
Normally one of the top drivers in the Pure 4 division, Helton swept twin 20-lap Sportsman features. The Kingsport driver had contact with points leader Rusty Clendenin at the start of the first race.
Helton kept the hammer down in the white No. 9 Dodge, racing to a 1.097-second win over the yellow No. 6 Chevrolet of Chris Tunnell. Jenna Wagner posted a strong third-place run with Alex Keith and Marty Tunnell rounding out the top five.
Showing the first win was more than beginner’s luck, Helton won by nearly two seconds over Marty Tunnell’s blue No. 57 Chevrolet in the second race. Wagner had another podium finish in third with Clendenin and Chris Tunnell winding up fourth and fifth.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Make it a dozen for Kevin Canter in the Mod 4 division.
The Abingdon driver piloted the black No. 3 Ford to his 12th win of the season. Chris Amburgey had a strong second-place run, holding off Dennis Arnold for the runner-up spot. Ted Glover had the final car on the lead lap of the 25-lap race with Hershell Robinette, the race winner’s grandfather, in fifth.
Despite a lower than normal the car count, the Pure 4 division still delivered one of the best races of the night with Bucky Smith in the black No. 99, holding off Bruce Crumbley’s blue No. 33 for the win. It was the fourth win of the season for Smith.
Crumbley, who is engaged in a tight points battle with Kenny Absher for the Pure 4 track championship, finished second. David “Animal” Trent roared to a third-place run with Craig Phelps and Absher rounding out the top five.
For a third straight week, Rob Austin and Billy Walters had an exciting race to the finish of the Pure Street division. For a second time in a row, Austin came out with the victory. It was the sixth win of the season for the No. 25 Camaro.
Jay Swecker, Tony Dockery and Brian Eggers took the third through fifth positions.
Next Friday will be Championship Night at Kingsport Speedway where the champions of all five classes will be crowned.