ELIZABETHTON — First dibs on the Class 4A football crown have been moved back to Greeneville — emphatically — as Elizabethton had no answers for the Greene Devils’ stockpile of speed.
Back-to-back champs three years removed, Greeneville mowed down two-time defending Class 4A champ Elizabethton in a 42-12 decision Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium in front of a packed house.
It ended a 31-game winning streak for the Cyclones, the second longest in Northeast Tennessee history. It was also the first loss as a starting quarterback in Bryson Rollins’ career.
“It’s our first defeat,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “It stings a little bit. We’ve got a long season left to go. We’ve got pick ourselves up and move forward.
“They came after us today. They were the better team and it showed.”
No. 2-ranked Greeneville, which will almost certainly change to No. 1 on Monday, improved to 3-0 on the season. No. 1-ranked Elizabethton fell to 2-1.
“We just didn’t do a good enough job today,” Witten said. “I take full responsibility. Maybe we put too much pressure on the game. Maybe we put too much pressure on our kids to make plays.
“We‘ve got to swallow our pride a little bit. High school football will humble you. We’ve got to get ourselves better.”
THE STANDOUTS
Mason Gudger, contained early, left the Cyclones swatting away turf pellets as the game went forward. He finished with 167 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Gudger admitted it was hard not to feel like the Greene Devils had accomplished more than a regular season victory.
“We try not to look too far ahead into the future, play it week by week and game by game, but . . . it is pretty hard, I’m not going to lie,” Gudger said.
Quarterback Brady Quillen and receiver Jakobi Gillespie had their hands in the victory cookie jar as well. Quillen was an efficient 6 of 8 for 158 yards and he rushed 41 more. Gillespie had five catches for 159 yards and a score.
ANOTHER PART OF THE STORY
Greeneville’s offense was the biggest difference, but the defense’s ability to keep the Cyclones’ offense in check impacted the margin of victory.
The Cyclones moved the football, gaining 298 yards, but they didn’t finish consistently and often found themselves in short-yardage fourth-down situations. Elizabethton was 3 of 6 on fourth downs, including one play when Rollins had to sit out because his helmet came off the previous play.
THE FIRST HALF
Greeneville struck first in two ways. The defense delivered a three-and-out before the offense embarked on a scoring drive that was capped by Gudger’s 2-yard run.
Elizabethton answered with a methodical drive that Rollins ended with a 2-yard scoring plunge.
In the second quarter, facing a third down deep in its own territory, Greeneville sent everybody left and threw back to the right. That put Gillespie in a one-on-two situation and he cut, dodged, and sped his way to an 82-yard touchdown and a 14-6 lead.
Greeneville then put the Cyclones in a bad spot, getting a 5-yard scoring run from Gudger in the closing minutes of the first half. Greeneville took a 21-6 edge into the locker room.
THE CLINCHING PLAY?
Facing a fourth down on its first possession of the second half, Quillen avoided a heavy rush and rolled out right. He lofted the ball toward the right hash, where a wide open Gillespie made the grab for a first down. Gudger scored from four yards out on the next play.
It was 28-6 and the Cyclones appeared to be done. They did respond with a nice drive, and Rollins got them on the board again with a 6-yard run. The 2-point conversion try failed.
Greeneville added a pair of Gudger scores to finish off the night.
ELIZABETHTON STATS
Rollins was 13 of 22 for 110 yards passing. The Greene Devils skillfully defended all of his deep pass attempts. He carried 21 times for 84 yards.
Jake Roberts had eight catches for 75 yards.