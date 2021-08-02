John Fulkerson grew up in Kingsport and has frequently shared his love of food from Pal’s Sudden Service.
Taking that to the next level, the University of Tennessee basketball star has reached an agreement with the regional restaurant chain to promote Pal’s as a brand ambassador.
Fulkerson, a 6-foot-9 forward, announced earlier this year he would be returning to the Vols this season, taking advantage of a ruling which allows players to return for a sixth season because of the COVID-19 disruptions.
He’s also taking advantage of a new NCAA ruling which allows students to make money from their name, image and likeness. Pal’s was the first company that came to Fulkerson’s mind.
“With this NIL coming out, I almost immediately reached out,” Fulkerson said Monday in a press conference in front of the original Pal’s location in downtown Kingsport. “It’s like a dream come true that I’m able to partner with such a great restaurant that I’ve been going to my whole life. Born and raised in Kingsport, it felt natural to me.”
Fulkerson already promoted the Kingsport-based company on social media and through interviews. With some of his favorites consisting of hot dogs, “frenchy” fries and a peanut butter milk shake, he even talked about the fries getting him ready for the Vols’ opening-round NCAA tournament game.
His new role will mean much of the same for Fulkerson, who will share his thoughts as a loyal customer, promote menu items and recruit people to join the Pal’s team.
Asked if there were other companies looks to endorse, Fulkerson joked about his love of Chevrolet Tahoes and driving them to Pal’s.
The restaurant chain, which has 30 locations in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, found their perfect spokesperson. He’s the hometown athlete who loves their product and is a star on the court for the home-state university.
Fulkerson, who was born in Johnson City, led Vols in scoring with 13.7 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game his junior season when he was named to the All-SEC team. His .612 field-goal percentage was fourth best in program history behind UT legends Bernard King, Reggie Johnson and Dale Ellis.
Playing his best in the big moments, he scored 27 points in the Vols’ 81-73 win over rival Kentucky in March 2020. His outgoing personality is also a benefit.
“We’re excited about the fun things we have planned,” Pal’s CEO Thom Crosby said. “John and his connections back to his hometown, he’s never forgotten where he’s from. To be a brand ambassador is just an extension of what he’s done for us for several years.”
It’s a year-long agreement, although Fulkerson hopes it becomes a life-long partnership. Long-term, it opens up the possibility of Pal’s expanding into the Knoxville market or maybe one day running his own location.
The first step was this agreement, which took a little longer than expected to put together with the NCAA ruling.
“I reached out as soon as the rule went into effect because it was the biggest partnership I wanted,” Fulkerson said. “The reason it took so long is it is brand new so there’s no baseline or standard we can look at. We tried to think about the details to make sure it works great for both parties.”