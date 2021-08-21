One thing seemed certain last night as high school football pulled up the curtain for the 2021 season.
People are interested in getting back in the stadiums to watch these athletes play. The most clear pictures of this were painted in Church Hill and at East Tennessee State University on Friday night.
West Ridge’s first-ever game was played at Volunteer while Elizabethton battled Science Hill at ETSU’s Greene Stadium. West Ridge won 56-14 while Elizabethton posted a 34-15 victory.
Yes, COVID-19 concerns are still part of the landscape. In fact, Science Hill’s entire band missed the game because of COVID quarantine, Hilltoppers’ athletic director Keith Turner said. People are making their own decisions about attending sporting events, and it looked like Northeast Tennessee landed on the side of getting outdoors and trying to enjoy a football game.
It was a massive turnout for a history-making game in Church Hill. The crowd was estimated in the neighborhood of 5,000 people, and was considered to be the biggest attendance since 1981. That came in the Coach Darrell Watson era, when Volunteer took down mighty Dobyns-Bennett by a score of 14-0. It was the first time the Indians had played a game in Hawkins County.
Part of the reason for the big crowd was to witness the unveiling of the Wolves’ new program and those fans had to walk out of the stadium with a smile. Using it’s ultra-effective wing-T offense, West Ridge piled up ground yardage at will. The wing-T was a preparation problem for opponents of Sullivan North back in the day, and the Justin Hilton-Robbie Norris combo will make West Ridge a potential game-night nightmare for opponents in 2021.
Another reason for the big crowd needs to be credited to the enthusiasm instilled into the Falcons’ program by head coach Jesse McMillan.
As for the Railroad Rumble, the stadium looked a little on the thin side just before kickoff. But shortly thereafter it was pretty much packed from side to side. It’s not bad when a pair of high school teams can fill up a Division I college stadium.
The enthusiasm was off the charts and the fans were treated to an explosive first half. Things weren’t quite as explosive in the second half, but there were some exciting moments in the form of two goal-line stands by the Elizabethton defense.
After the game, the atmospheric exclamation point was added with a fireworks display.
All in all, it was a well done event by Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank. Hopefully it will be the start of a tradition — that is in Elizabethton’s hands now — as this could become the showcase kickoff event for years to come.