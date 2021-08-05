It started rough for the Doughboys, and it didn’t get better.
Elizabethton struck for six runs in the second inning — including a grand slam off the bat of Deric Graham — and added five more in the third inning. By game’s end, the River Riders ran roughshod over Johnson City by a count of 17-7 in an Appalachian League baseball game Thursday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Elizabethton improved to 26-20 on the season, good enough for second place in the West Division. Johnson City fell to 15-31.
Michael Robinson had a big night for the River Riders, totaling five hits in six at-bats with three runs scored and two RBIs.
THE ONSLAUGHT
After loading the bases in the second inning, Elizabethton got a two-run single off the bat of Robinson.
A walk reloaded the bases before a pair of strikeouts brought Graham, a product of King University, to the plate. Graham caught up with a high 1-1 pitch and crushed it over the left-center field fence for a 7-0 lead for the River Riders.
In the third inning, Elizabethton stretched its lead to 12-1. Logan Estep had an RBI double and Logan Sanders followed with a two-run double. Fraley and Reagan Guthrie finished off the outburst with RBI hits.
DOUGHBOYs SUPERLATIVES
Noah Rosato cranked a home run in the bottom of the second inning. Hall added a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
Backus had three hits for the Doughboys while JR Renwick joined Rosato in the home run club with a two-run shot in the sixth inning.
Goolsby and Jake Edwards each had two hits.
Former University High standout Kaleb Meredith had a pitching gem amongst all the run-scoring damage. He worked three scoreless innings, allowing three hits and recording eight of his nine outs by way of strikeout. He walked one.
RIVER RIDERS LEADERS
Sanders and Jonathan Soto each totaled three hits with Sanders adding three runs batted in. Graham finished with two hits and four RBIs.
Fraley added two hits and two RBIs while Guthrie and Estep each had two hits.