If an Appalachian League team wants to use the old hidden-ball trick this summer, Connor James is probably not the best target as a victim.
James, the Johnson City Doughboys’ third baseman, has known about the ruse for most of his life. His dad, Calvin, was a member of the University of Miami baseball team in 1982 when it pulled off “The Grand Illusion,” a hidden-ball play that caught Wichita State napping in the College World Series.
James heard plenty of stories from his dad about the play as he was growing up.
“It was something nobody had seen before and they felt they had the perfect chance to do it against Wichita State,” James said.
The Shockers had the top base stealer in college baseball that season in Phil Stephenson, who was successful in 86 of 90 attempts before that play. Stephenson was on first base in a one-run game in the sixth inning.
“My dad has lots of videos from the College World Series and postseason,” James said. “I have seen it a few times on DVD. The pitcher stepped off and pretended to throw to first. My dad was in the dugout. Him and the guys in the bullpen started going crazy like the ball had been thrown away. They were yelling and pointing down the right field line. Stephenson got up and looked around and took off for second. It was an easy throw from the pitcher to second base for the out.”
Somewhere along the way a team might try to pull the play on James, but he said he’s ready.
“I try to know what’s going on and keep my baseball IQ up there,” James said. “If they want to try it’s OK, but I don’t know how far it’s going to get you.”
James’ dad wasn’t a big part of that famous play, but he was a Miami standout. He is a member of the Hurricanes’ Hall of Fame, playing on two national championship teams (1982 and 1985) and having his name in the record books in 15 different categories. He was drafted three times and eventually signed with the Houston Astros, making it to Triple-A ball before retiring.
GROWING UP
Connor cut his baseball teeth on the streets of Miramar, Florida, about 20 miles from Miami.
“I grew up playing street ball with neighbors and friends,” he said. “And I told my dad one day I felt like I was ready. I was 6 years old and since then it has been every day every year.”
James said he was motivated by his dad’s success story.
“One hundred percent,” James said. “People tell me what a great player he was, and it does motivate me. Not because I want to be like him — and I’m sure he won’t like this answer — but because I want to be better than him.”
But the important caveat is this: James said he knows where the best advice comes from and treasures his dad’s guidance.
“I like to talk to him about his experiences, and how it can help me and how I can learn from everything he tells me,” James said. “Both of my parents motivate me. They are very hard workers.”
COLLEGE BALL
James (5-foot-10 and 185 pounds) is coming off his freshman season at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He was injured after 18 games, suffering a dislocated left index finger on a play at first base. The injury required emergency surgery in March, and James hasn’t fully recovered. He said he still has pain when catching the ball at certain times, but it doesn’t affect his batting.
THURSDAY’S GAME
DOUGHBOYS 16, RIVER RIDERS 8
On James’ first-at bat, he came up with the bases loaded and ripped a single to left field. The ball got all the way to the wall and James wound up at third base with three runs scoring.
It was part of a 12-run first-inning outburst for the Doughboys. Johnson City rode that huge lead to a win over Elizabethton at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
James finished with two hits on the night. Also collecting two hits were Damani Thomas and Ashton King, who drove in three runs and scored three times. Chyran Cruse also drove in three runs. Leadoff hitter Steven Ondina drew four of his team’s 17 walks. Cherokee Nichols also received four free passes.
After starter Joe Moran was roughed up for seven runs, five earned, in two innings, the Doughboys got good relief work from Steven Casey, Damon Cox, Gianluca Shinn and Andrew Ronne. Casey tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
For Elizabethton, Logan Sanders, Marcus Brown and Garrison Berkley each drove in two runs. D.J. Sullivan had a home runs and two hits.