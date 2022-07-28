ASHEVILLE, N.C. — After playing second fiddle to Quay Holmes for three years, East Tennessee State running back Jacob Saylors is expected to grab more of the limelight this season.
The rest of the Southern Conference is certainly expecting it.
Saylors was announced as the SoCon’s preseason offensive player of the year Thursday during the league’s annual media day at the Grove Park Inn. His East Tennessee State team, the defending league champion, was picked second to Chattanooga in the coaches and media polls.
“A lot of that stuff is what you did last year, how many players you have back,” first-year ETSU coach George Quarles said. “It doesn’t mean a whole lot. It gives other teams motivation.”
As Holmes was breaking the ETSU career rushing record last season, Saylors was inching up the charts as well. The senior enters the season with 2,519 career rushing yards, ranking fourth in school history. He also has the single-game school record of 266 yards and his current averages of 6.58 yards per carry would also be a school record if he maintains that pace.
Saylors was one of 10 ETSU players to earn preseason honors. Quarterback Tyler Riddell was a first-team selection. Riddell has emerged as the favorite to retain his starting job after a spirited competition with Brock Landis during the spring.
Also on the first team were offensive linemen Tavon Matthews, wide receiver Will Huzzie, linebacker Jalen Porter, defensive back Mike Price and kicker Tyler Keltner. Second-team picks were offensive linemen Fred Norman and Joe Schreiber and defensive back Alijah Huzzie.
Chattanooga defensive lineman Devonnsha Maxwell was chosen as the conference’s preseason defensive player of the year.
ETSU went 11-2 last season, winning its first outright SoCon title before falling to eventual FCS national champion North Dakota State in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The Bucs’ only regular-season loss was to Chattanooga, which earned five first-place votes from the coaches and 18 out of 30 by the media.
“Our guys, they know where they stand,” said Quarles, whose team received two first-place votes from the coaches and seven from the media. “We won it last year. We’ve got a huge target on our chest this year. We’re going to be most teams’ Super Bowl. They realize the past is the past and what happened last year doesn’t matter. But I will say our guys have worked extremely hard this summer. They know the challenge that is ahead of them and we’re excited about the upcoming season.”
Mercer was third in both polls, followed by Furman and Western Carolina. Samford, VMI, The Citadel and Wofford were next in the coaches’ poll, while the media had VMI, Samford, Wofford and The Citadel as the bottom four.
ETSU opens preseason camp Wednesday morning. The Bucs’ opening game is Sept. 1 when Mars Hill comes to Greene Stadium for a Thursday night game.
QB CHANGES
Former David Crockett star quarterback Cade Larkins has left the ETSU team. Larkins spent two years with the Bucs but never played a down. He suffered a knee injury as a freshman.
The Bucs have added quarterback Baron May, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, to the roster. May will have four years of eligibility left.