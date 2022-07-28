ASHEVILLE, N.C. — After playing second fiddle to Quay Holmes for three years, East Tennessee State running back Jacob Saylors is expected to grab more of the limelight this season.

The rest of the Southern Conference is certainly expecting it.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video