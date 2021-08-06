Football season officially began for East Tennessee State on Friday as the Bucs held their first day of preseason camp.
The team last played on April 17 when they closed a spring season that was necessitated when the fall schedule was wiped out by the pandemic.
“I’m excited,” Bucs coach Randy Sanders said as the tea went through drills at ETSU's intramural fields. “I think all our coaches are and I think all of our players are excited. I told the players this is going to be the best year of football ever or the worst. If you love football, what a year. You get a chance to play a schedule in the spring and you get a chance to play a schedule in the fall. As a coach, it’s a dream scenario, getting to play two seasons in one calendar year.”
ETSU went 4-2 in the shortened spring season that included having two games canceled when Wofford couldn’t field enough players because of positive COVID-19 tests and Chattanooga opted out of the rest of the schedule during the season. The Bucs missed making the FCS playoffs by one spot as they were listed as the 17th team for a 16-team field.
“I feel like we have a good football team returning, but VMI feels like they have a good football team returning,” Sanders said. “So does Furman, Samford, Chattanooga … Everybody in the league has good football players returning.”
The NCAA issued a rule allowing all players from the spring season to retain that year of eligibility heading into the fall, meaning every player on the team was eligible to return.
“I’ve never been in a scenario where we had 22 starters returning,” Sanders said. “That’s good for us, but we’re not the only team with that scenario.”
The Bucs used two quarterbacks last season, starting with Tyler Riddell and finishing with Brock Landis. As he has done before every season at ETSU, Sanders wouldn’t commit to a starter.
“I’m going to let these guys answer that question in the next 16 days I hope,” he said.
Cade Larkins, the record-setting quarterback from David Crockett High School, is recovering from knee surgery that cost him the spring season. Larkins was taking part in light drills Friday wearing a brace on his injured knee.
“I expect him to be in the mix by the time we get there,” Sanders said. “He’s got to practice and he’s got to play football. That’s one of the hardest things about coming off of the injury, not having played. It’s not necessarily the physical recovery, it’s the mental recovery, You have to find out that when you do it, you’re going to be OK.”