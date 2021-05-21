Power-packed Daniel Boone needs no help in scoring runs.
Give the Lady Trailblazers an extra out or two and trouble is likely right around the corner.
Exploding for 10 unearned runs over the third and fourth innings, Boone punched its first ticket to Murfreesboro in nine years. The Lady Trailblazers crushed Powell 11-3 in a Class AAA sectional softball contest Friday in Gray.
“We want to keep the other team close because eventually we think our batting lineup can get to pitchers,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “Hats off to our kids swinging the bat, especially Savannah (Jessee).”
Boone will carry a record of 34-11 into next week’s state tournament. It is Boone’s first trip since finishing as Class AAA state runner-up in 2012.
“It’s great,” Jenkins said. “Our goal was to get to the state tournament. For our coaching staff as a group, it will be our first time down there.”
THE STANDOUT
Jessee was front and center for the Lady Trailblazers. She drove in five runs by coming through with two bases-loaded hits, a single and double.
“On the single it was middle in and I barreled it up,” Jessee said. “I knew I had to tie the game. It was a big game and I had confidence I could do it.
“On the double, they figured out I was hitting the inside pitch well. I had a long at-bat and fouled off a lot. I was expecting the outside pitch and I drove it that way. It was all for my team. And I’m super excited to go to the tournament.”
Jenkins said Jessee’s big day was a product of hard work.
“She had been hitting the ball hard, but right at people,” Jenkins said. “She took extra batting practice, and today she knocked in five runs.”
HOW THEY GOT THERE
Jenkins summed up his team’s state tournament berth with this: “Our kids don’t quit. They play with effort from top to bottom. It’s everybody right now. We’re playing as well as we can play.”
HOW IT UNFOLDED
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Trailblazers got an extra out on a mishandled bunt. With two outs and the bases loaded, Jessee collected the first of her two big hits, cracking a two-run single to tie the game.
In the bottom of the fourth, Boone got three straight baserunners without a hit — two errors sandwiched around a hit batter. Those things produced a 4-3 lead that Boone never relinquished.
The next batter reached on a fielder’s choice where everybody was safe, and Boone led 5-3.
After a walk loaded the bases with nobody out, Boone made two straight outs without scoring. But Jessee stepped to the plate and delivered again. She mashed a double into right-center field, clearing the bases for an 8-3 Boone lead.
Kyleigh Bacon’s bloop single made it 9-3. The cake was ready and Dannah Persinger put her signature on the icing by cranking a two-run homer to center field.
The eight-run inning left Powell flattened and neither team scored from that point to the finish.
IN THE CIRCLE
Things looked a little sketchy for Maggie Hillman early as she surrendered a homer and three runs over the first two innings. From that point to the finish she was in command. She finished with an eight-hitter, allowing three runs and overcoming six walks while striking out three. Hillman battled her way through a grueling 128 pitches on the mid-80-degree evening.
OTHER STAT LEADERS
Bacon had two hits while Persinger drove in a pair of runs. Briley Mesusan was a thorn in Powell’s side, reaching and scoring three times.
Powell avoided a confrontation with Boone slugger Maci Masters, walking her three times.
Alaina Watson had three hits, a homer, and two RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers, who finished their season with a record of 36-9.