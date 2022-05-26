Jefferson D. Davis, an Army veteran from Watauga who was killed during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, will have his name displayed on the No. 51 Ford driven by Cody Ware during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
He is one of three Tennessee fallen veterans who will be honored Sunday during the annual tradition called “600 Miles of Remembrance.”
Davis was the Team Sergeant of ODA-574, Company A, 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. The 1981 Elizabethton High School graduate was one of three Green Berets and five Afghan fighters killed by an errant bomb in December 2001.
Known to his friends as “Donnie,” Davis played football at Lees-McRae before coming to ETSU — where he studied nursing. After enlisting in the Army, he served as a medical specialist in Korea for three years. He was awarded the Silver Star for his exceptional courage, dedication to the mission and personal sacrifice.
The Highway 400 bridge crossing the Watauga River in Elizabethton is named in his honor. He was interred nearby at Happy Valley Memorial Park.
Ware, 26, is a NASCAR and IndyCar Series driver with 68 Cup Series starts. His career-best finish in the Cup Series is seventh at the 2021 Charlotte Roval race.
“It’s always incredible to see the NASCAR industry and our fans unite to celebrate our military service members and their families,” NASCAR Vice President of Partnership Marketing Michelle Byron said in a statement. “Through the support of Coca-Cola, the month of May has become a time when together as an industry, we can reflect on our nation’s heroes and honor the sacrifices they make every day to keep our country and its communities safe.”
In addition to Davis being honored, the name of Sergeant John Sullivan from Hixson will be on the No. 2 Ford of Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric. Sergeant First Class Dennis Murray from Red Boiling Spring will be honored on one of the Toyota pace cars.