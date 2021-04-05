Sejal Neas

Science Hill pitcher Sejal Neas has been helping the Lady Hilltoppers keep up with Washington County neighbors David Crockett and Daniel Boone.

Washington County is looking like a hotbed for softball.

Science Hill, David Crockett and Daniel Boone are each off to impressive starts to the 2021 season. In fact, they have the look of being state tournament contenders.

Heading into Monday’s games, the trio had combined for a record of 29-6 with three of those losses coming in head-to-head battles. Science Hill beat Boone and Crockett. Crockett defeated Boone.

The Lady Hilltoppers carried a 12-game winning streak into Monday’s rematch against Boone. Unfortunately for Science Hill, an injury to star pitcher Sejal Neas early in that 9-0 loss clouds the future somewhat.

David Crockett is riding an eight-game winning streak while Boone won for the ninth time in 10 games Monday.

Here is where these teams are in terms of statewide status with an informal public-school state ranking:

Team     W-L     Class 
1. Murf. Siegel     10-1     AAA
2. Coffee County    11-0     AAA
3. South Gibson     18-1     AA 
4. Farragut    8-1     AAA
5. Clarksville    17-0     AAA
6. Soddy Daisy     12-3     AAA
7. Daniel Boone    13-3     AAA
8. David Crockett    14-2     AAA
9. Science Hill     13-2     AAA
10. Powell     15-4     AAA

BLUE DEVILS ROLLING

Unicoi County’s baseball team was putting up impressive results as it headed into its two-game series showdown against Elizabethton on Monday and Tuesday.

After starting the year at 1-2, the Blue Devils ripped off six straight wins with lock-down pitching and rock-solid hitting. They outscored those six opponents by a combined margin of 63-6 with four shutouts — including the last three in a row.

The series against Elizabethton could challenge all of those numbers. The Cyclones entered with a record of 9-1, including three sweeps in Three Rivers Conference play for a 6-0 league mark. Unicoi began the series with a 3-0 record in the conference.

AROUND THE STATE

Baseball

Seymour continued its dominant start, racking up five more shutouts and improving to 16-0 heading into Monday’s game against South-Doyle.

Included in the mix was Friday’s 9-0 thumping of Greeneville, which is 9-3 and one of the better Class AA teams in the state.

The Eagles, who are ranked No. 2 in the state by the Tennessee Baseball Report, have a stunning 11 shutouts and two one-run games on the season.

Here are the first rankings in the all-classification poll:

Team     W-L     Class 
1. Farragut    13-0     AAA
2. Seymour    16-0     AAA
3. Baylor    7-2     DII 
4. Collierville    13-2     AAA
5. Briarcrest    9-3     DII
6. CAK    13-4     DII
7. Pigeon Forge     12-0     AA
8. Houston    13-2     AAA
9. Goodpasture     14-2     DII
10. Sevier County     14-3     AAA

Here are the classification rankings for Tennessee Baseball Report:

Class AAA

1. Farragut, Seymour, Collierville, Houston, Sevier County, Riverdale, Hardin County, Mt. Juliet, Clarksville, Brentwood

Class AA

1. Pigeon Forge, 2. Milan, 3. Gibbs, 4. Community, 5. South Gibson, 6. Greeneville, 7. Carter, 8. Loudon, 9. Forrest (only nine teams were ranked)

Class A

1. North Greene, 2. Peabody, 3. Tellico Plains, 4. Lake County, 5. South Pittsburg, 6. Coalfield, 7. Summertown, 8. Fayetteville, 9. Gibson County, 10. Monterey

GAMES OF THE WEEK

BASEBALL

Tuesday

David Crockett at Science Hill

Elizabethton at Unicoi County

University High at Sullivan North

Wednesday

Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett

Thursday

Science Hill at Greeneville

Elizabethton at Dobyns-Bennett

Sevier County at Daniel Boone

Friday

Sevier County at Science Hill

David Crockett at Elizabethton

Monday

David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett

Daniel Boone at Science Hill

North Greene at Sullivan North

It’s a jam-packed week of quality matchups, including several non-conference battles that move the interest needle.

The Big Seven Conference title-chase picture should be clearer after the results of three important two-game series.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Elizabethton at Unicoi County

North Greene at Unaka

Wednesday

Unicoi County at Sullivan East

Thursday through Sunday

Eastman Invitational at Kingsport

Monday

David Crockett at Daniel Boone

Elizabethton at Sullivan East

Over the course of seven days, the Three Rivers Conference will have a round-robin tournament, of sorts, among the three teams most heavily involved in the league’s title chase.

SOCCER

Tuesday

Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett

Monday

Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High

The Indians and Hilltoppers go head to head to see who gets the leg up for the Big Seven Conference championship chase.

