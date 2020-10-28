Did David Crockett ignore health and safety protocols to sell more tickets for Friday’s Musket Bowl football game against Daniel Boone?
And did the packed stadium contribute to a recent spike in students being quarantined and testing positive for COVID-19 at the Washington County schools?
Multiple area administrators expressed their disapproval of any school admitting more fans than TSSAA guidelines allow, and specifically pointed to the Musket Bowl as an event that appears to have gone over the line.
When the Pioneers hosted Daniel Boone in the 2018 Musket Bowl, an estimate was made that more than 3,000 people attended the contest — a good indicator of the stadium’s absolute maximum capacity.
These same teams met Friday in Jonesborough amid a pandemic, and the stadium was — by multiple accounts and as can be seen in the accompanying photo — packed. Attendance was believed to be in excess of 2,000, a total that would far exceed TSSAA guidelines.
In the week following Friday’s game, Daniel Boone and Crockett have both seen a significant rise in students quarantined by COVID-19. On Tuesday, it was reported the Washington County school system — which includes middle schools — had 974 teachers, students and support staff quarantined or in isolation as a result of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, with 53 positive cases. Also, quarantine situations at the two high schools have reportedly increased dramatically from last week.
According to TSSAA protocols, “member schools are encouraged to limit fan attendance to a number that will allow adequate social distancing (e.g., 1/4 to 1/3 of typical seating capacity).”
“When we hosted the Musket Bowl (in 2018), there were over 3,000 people in attendance,” Crockett principal Peggy Wright said. “That was bringing in lots of extra seating, and allowing people to stand and congregate. We didn’t have near the crowd (Friday night) if it had been played under normal circumstances.”
Wright said Wednesday she believes the school was in compliance with TSSAA guidelines. She stated athletic director Josh Kite would need to provide the exact amount of tickets sold for the event. Calls and messages left for Kite were not returned Wednesday, but Wright said Kite was dealing with a personal matter.
But even with a stadium capacity of over 3,000, tickets sales would have to remain in the neighborhood of 1,000 to meet even the lowest TSSAA standard of 33 percent. If attendance at Friday’s game was over 2,000, Crockett’s stadium capacity would have to be over 6,000 in order to remain within TSSAA health safety protocols.
According to the wcde.org website, Crockett’s stated seating capacity is equal to that of Daniel Boone, which is 4,000. Actual fixed seating is in the neighborhood of 2,500. But even with the higher capacity estimate, no more that 1,333 tickets should have been sold for Friday’s game. Also, the maximum limit for ticket sales has been capped by the Washington County School System at 1,200 per game.
This is not the first time Crockett’s cooperation with TSSAA COVID guidelines has been called into question. The school received a letter from the TSSAA on Sept. 8 about not following the COVID-19 sports regulations for a home football game in early September. The letter, from TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress, was addressed to Wright and copied to athletic director Josh Kite and head football coach Hayden Chandley.
Childress stated, “It has been brought to our attention that the COVID-19 sports regulations were not completely followed during a home football contest.” It later said, “If school administrators, coaches, parents, students, and fans do not take every regulation seriously and follow them as written, it definitely stands to reason that your sports seasons may come to abrupt halt … It is our hope that school administrators and coaches recognize how quickly a surge in cases could result in a decision to shorten or end the season for your players.”
One administrator, who is not in the Washington County school system, stated privately the only reason football season was allowed to start on time was a promise made by all Northeast Tennessee athletic directors to follow all of the TSSAA health guidelines. The administrator said the directors of schools in Northeast Tennessee trusted athletic departments to operate in a manner that kept student’s health and safety at a premium level.
TSSAA assistant executive director Matthew Gillespie said Crockett was not the only school his organization has confronted.
“If you go above the recommended one-third of typical seating capacity, it’s kind of hard to maintain the proper distancing,” Gillespie said. “We have communicated with the administrations of numerous schools regarding pictures and reports we’ve received, (and) how they can make steps to insure the policies will be followed.”