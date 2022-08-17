ELIZABETHTON — Traditionally, Happy Valley has always been a hard out on the football field. Last year was an exception, however, as the Warriors finished a woeful 1-9.
Between some stop-and-go with COVID-19 quarantines in the preseason and being short on numbers, it was the worst season head coach Jason Jarrett had in his seven years on Warrior Hill.
How does he change that?
“We have a sense of pride that we instilled in the program when I arrived here eight years ago,” Jarrett said. “Last year was an extremely difficult year. It didn’t match our previous expectations and core values. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have what it took.
“This is the first preseason/summer camp that we’ve had in three years and we’re going through it right now. Six of the nine games that we were in, we were either leading or within a score at halftime.”
There are plenty of returners for Happy Valley and a host of freshmen that Jarrett remarks may see some significant playing time.
“We’ve got three or four freshmen that are going to be asked to step up and grow up quickly,” Jarrett said. “They were successful last year in eighth grade and we’re hoping that carries over.”
EXPERIENCED LINE
The offensive and defensive lines will probably be one of the stronger areas for the Warriors. Every position except the center Nic Primeau is an upperclassman.
Senior right guard Hayden Walls is looked to as the leader up front.
“Guys like seniors Hayden Walls, Ethan Townsend, Gavin Way and Maliek Clark will be heavily relied upon,” Jarrett said. “We’ve got a good rotation of eight or nine guys that will see some minutes.
“Everything in football starts up front and the first thing we have to do is be more physical if we want to give ourselves a chance to succeed.”
SHUFFLING THE BACKFIELD
The quarterback position last year for HV was like a game of musical chairs. It could be more of the same when toe meets leather on Fridays, but Jarrett says there will at least be some experience under center.
“It’s a three-headed monster right now at quarterback,” he said. “We’ve got Reagan Ensor who started half the year last year. He came in and was productive as a junior. Drew Blevins is a sophomore and started two or three games for us last year.
“We’re really excited about our freshman in Aiden Paul because he can spin it and he’s a big, strong and physical kid as a freshman.”
Production from the tailback position will be mostly by committee as Pedro Colunga, Gabe MacDougald, Bronson Norman and Ezeikiel Yutzy will split time.
“I really don’t think we’re going to have one kid that stands out above everybody else,” Jarrett said.
OUTLOOK
Though the Warriors are in a four-team league and are guaranteed to make the playoffs, Region 1-2A is one of the tougher ones in the area.
Hampton played for the state championship last season. South Greene is having its best five-year stretch in school history and Cumberland Gap is one of the more disciplined teams Jarrett’s seen in many autumns.
“We play in one of the toughest regions across the state when you have teams like Cumberland Gap, South Greene and Hampton,” Jarrett said. “You’ve got to bring your best every single game.
“It’s iron man football in 2A because your guys face one direction on offense and most of them face the other on defense.”
