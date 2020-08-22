Well before Bruce Hornsby and the Range came along, the first Watauga Conference football championship made a trip down “the old valley road.”
Generating a smooth transition to 11-man football, new coach Carl Gouge’s Happy Valley squad won all six of its games to claim the 1950 league crown.
“Ted (Maxwell) was a real good quarterback,” said Charlie Bayless, assistant coach for the ‘50 Warriors. “He was a real smart quarterback.
“Bill Clark was a real good center. He was the best blocker and would curl back. A boy that transferred from Johnson City, (fullback) Jack Nicholson, was a good player.”
Coming off a decade of domination under coach John Treadway in the local six-man league, the Warriors played a conference-only schedule 70 years ago — knocking off Boones Creek, Cloudland, Jonesboro, Hampton, Lamar and runner-up Unaka.
A season-ending, winner- take-all battle was the only game that proved close. Maxwell fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ben Hayes, hit Jimmie Joe Minton on the extra-point play and also grabbed an interception as Happy Valley thwarted the Rangers 7-0 at Childress Stadium.
For the season, the Warriors outscored their competition 163-13.
Stepping in for Treadway, who departed for Elizabethton High after guiding HV to a state basketball championship earlier that year, Gouge wisely allowed his QB to sufficiently exercise his passing arm. In return, Maxwell came through with 12 TD throws — a hefty figure for that era (very hefty for six games).
“Back then, you didn’t pass unless you had to,” Bayless said.
League scoring champ Paul Cochrane (55 points) snared six of Maxwell’s six-point aerials. Minton contributed 42 points on a half-dozen TDs (5 rushing) and six conversions.
“Paul Cochrane was (also) a good runner,” Bayless said. “We had a real good backfield.”
Maxwell added six conversions as a passer en route to winning the Watauga’s most valuable player award. He and two linemen, Clark and Richard Phillips, were first-team all-conference picks while Nicholson, Minton and Cochrane garnered second-team recognition.