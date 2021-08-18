Experience isn’t a strong point for Happy Valley, but optimism hasn’t waned.
“We have a young bunch experience-wise, but we had the best offseason we’ve had in three or four years,” Warriors coach Jason Jarrett said. “The kids have been committed to the weight room with a revamped program, and they have bought into it. The big key is to see how that transitions onto the field, but our goal every year is compete for the conference championship.”
OFFENSE
THE LINE
One of the strengths of the team is in the trenches.
Leading the way is three-year starter Mason Hicks, who Jarrett said is a senior leader on both sides of the ball.
Complementing Hicks are Cameron Cochran and Alex Caldwell.
“Those three are big, strong players,” Jarrett said.
Also in the mix are Ethan Townsend, twins Maliek Clark and Malachi Clark, Joseph Sowards and Hayden Walls.
Senior Landon Babb is a leader at the tight end position.
BEHIND CENTER
There’s a three-way battle for snaps at this position, but senior Blake Garmon and junior Reagan Ensor are getting equal time heading into the season.
Freshman Drew Blevins is also in the mix.
“I think Drew will be special as he gets older,” Jarrett said.
RECEIVERS
Antonio Martin and Jason Thomas are threats on the outside.
Jarrett said freshman Jamie Esterline should also have a chance to get into the lineup.
BACKFIELD
Tailback Andrew Little is a do-it-all threat who could line up at wide receiver or quarterback.
“We have to move him all over the field and make the defense find him,” Jarrett said. “He’s going to be one of the top two or three athletes on the field no matter who we play.”
Also expected to get carries are Spencer Hall, Ensor and Pedro Colunga. At the fullback position, Campbell and Bronson Norman lead the way.
DEFENSE
LINE
The Warriors should be strong at the point of attack, especially at the end positions.
Babb, Walls and Sowards will take care of those duties. In the interior, Maliek Clark and Malachi Clark will join Hicks, Cochran and Ben Stansell as run stuffers.
LINEBACKERS
Jarrett said he is looking for strong performances from Colunga and Campbell with Norman patrolling the field at the Mike linebacker spot.
Campbell was last year’s leading tackler. Also in the mix, is Hall.
SECONDARY
Martin and Thomas will play key roles in the defensive backfield. Little will also roam at free safety while also moving into a linebacker spot at times.
Blevins should figure into the mix at free safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Little will take care of the punting chores while Cameron Cochran is the place-kicker.