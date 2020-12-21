Fred Warren, who brought the East Tennessee State men's golf program to national prominence, was named Men’s Golf Coach Emeritus by the university on Monday.
“To be named emeritus, one has to achieve astounding accomplishments,” ETSU President Brian Noland said. “Coach Warren epitomizes what it means to be emeritus. Having taken over the ETSU men’s golf program in 1986, Coach Warren turned the program into a household name in the collegiate golf community. I want to congratulate Coach Fred Warren and say thank you for all he has done for East Tennessee State University and our golf program.”
During his tenure, Warren’s teams won 56 tournaments, reached 22 NCAA regionals as he coached 23 All-Americans and 24 All-American Scholars. The Bucs also had 17 conference player of the year honors, including 13 in the Southern Conference. He was coach of the year in the Southern Conference and Atlantic Sun 12 times.
The 1995-96 ETSU team achieved something no other ETSU team has done in program history, reaching the No. 1 national ranking. The Bucs’ highest finish in the NCAA Championship was a third-place finish in the 1996 season.
The Bucs finished inside the Top 25 at the NCAA Championships 13 times during Warren’s tenure.
“I am humbled and I realize that this is an uncommon honor, so it means a great deal to me,” said Warren, who retired after the 2019 season. “Although I am proud of our teams over those years with ETSU being the winningest program in Southern Conference history and reaching national recognition, I feel the relationship with the players, coaches and the athletics staff mean a lot to me. I think this honor really brings to mind those thoughts first and foremost.
"When I arrived at ETSU 35 years ago, it didn’t take long to realize how special both ETSU and the region are. I am proud of my association with not only the players but the communities and donors as well. It means more than what we accomplished on the golf course. I am grateful for the University and the Athletic Department for allowing me to forever maintain a connection with the university.”