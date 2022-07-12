Fred Warren spent 33 years as East Tennessee State’s golf coach, and he saw some pretty strong players come through Johnson City.
Two of the best — Seamus Power and Adrian Meronk — will be playing at St. Andrews this week in the Open Championship, and Warren says he’s not surprised by their success.
“They’re both really good players,” said Warren, who retired in 2019. “They were good when they were here. They’re both very competitive and they were good leaders.”
The two players have risen through the ranks of professional golf. Power is ranked 37th in the world and Meronk is 65th.
Meronk, who has been called “The Polish Tiger Woods,” played a practice round with the real Woods at St. Andrews on Tuesday. The most successful golfer to come out of Poland won the Irish Open two weeks ago and will be one of the tallest players in the field this week at 6-foot-6. He won $1 million for his first win on the DP World Tour.
Power, who represented Ireland in the Olympics, had never played in a major before this year and has had quite a maiden voyage at the top of professional golf. He tied for 27th at the Masters, tied for ninth at the PGA Championship and tied for 12th at the U.S. Open.
“It’s great to have two guys there,” said Warren, who keeps in touch with his former players. “And both are really good guys.”
POWER PLAY
Power actually made his way to ETSU, indirectly, because the school had a former Irish runner with the same name. That Seamus Power was an All-American for the Bucs and is in the school’s Hall of Fame.
When Warren was in Ireland watching a couple of other players, he noticed Power’s name on the tee sheet. It immediately caught his attention, just because he knew of the former runner’s exploits.
“He was probably about 15 or 16,” Warren said. “I watched him play one hole. But then a couple of years later, I was at the European Boys Championship in Como, Italy, and there were some really good players there. I saw Seamus again. He had grown and I just remember thinking he has an American-style game. There were so many things about him I liked. He was a long hitter, an aggressive player.”
After the tournament, Warren asked the Irish captain if he could talk to Power.
“We sat in the corner of the dining room and I said ‘Have you ever thought about playing college golf?’ ” Warren said.
Power replied that the hadn’t, but the thought intrigued him enough that he was in Johnson City not long after that. When he arrived, he adapted well.
Power didn’t waste any time in proving he belonged. He won the Atlantic Sun Conference championship as a freshman. Making the victory more impressive was the fact that Rhys Davies, ETSU’s all-time winningest golfer with 10 tournament victories, was a senior at the time.
During his sophomore year, Power won the team qualifying for the first tournament by 13 strokes, leading Warren to think he had another Rhys Davies on his hands.
Instead, Power went out and shot rounds of 81, 77 and 79 in the Carpet Capital Classic.
In the Bucs’ next tournament, the Jerry Pate Intercollegiate, Power shot 65, 66 and 67, setting the tournament record of 198. That was a 39-stroke improvement in just a matter of weeks.
“When he got on a hot streak, he could keep it going,” Warren said. “And on the other hand, when he wasn’t playing well, he would keep that going too.”
Obviously, the good outweighed the bad — by a lot. Power won five times in college, tying Meronk and Garrett Willis for second in program history.
“I saw Seamus when he was on and when he was on, he was very good,” Warren said. “Secondly, he’s very intelligent. He graduated magna cum laude in accounting.”
Even after he turned pro in 2011, Power didn’t take the world by storm right away. While he was playing on the E-golf circuit, a mini-tour based in Charlotte that really got his career going, he came back to Johnson City to practice. Finances were tight and he didn’t think spending the money on the entry fee that week with the state of his game was a sound investment.
Fast forward to 2022 and Power has banked $7,178,273 in PGA Tour winnings, ranking him 274th on the all-time money list.
“He really was one of these guys who just stays with it,” Warren said. ”So yes, I could see it. He was a constant learner, very competitive. The success he’s having is not a surprise to me.”
YO ADRIAN!
Meronk actually recruited ETSU.
During his career, Warren received emails from more players than could count. When he got one from Meronk, it caught his attention because the player was from Poland and his coach was from Wales, which produced Davies. Meronk and his coach had written to nine schools.
“He was looking for a school that had success with European players and had a good program,” Warren said. “I was the first to respond. Then it got tough. Stanford and Texas A&M and some others started getting interested.”
After Meronk committed to ETSU, he traveled to Florida for a major junior tournament. Warren decided to head to the tournament to watch Meronk during the second and third rounds.
When he arrived on the site, Warren looked for the scoreboard. Who was at the top? Meronk, who had shot a 64.
Suddenly, the recruitment of Meronk became tougher.
“At this point, he’s committed verbally, but nothing’s official yet,” Warren said. “He’s obviously a good player, but nobody really knows about him. Now there are a lot of coaches watching him shoot 64. I thought ‘This just got a lot harder.’ ”
Meronk went on to tie for first in the tournament before losing in a playoff.
He got plenty of other offers that week, but he kept his commitment to ETSU.
“I’m grateful for that,” Warren said. “It got a little tougher because all of a sudden major schools were recruiting him, but Adrian’s a really good guy and kept his word.”
Like Power, Meronk won five tournaments in college and his name is in the ETSU record book for his accomplishments, including the most eagles in school history (18).
Everything Meronk accomplishes in professional golf comes with the title “First Polish golfer to …” He’s the first Pole to play in the U.S. Open, the first to win on the European Tour and the first to qualify for the Open Championship.
INTERESTED OBSERVER
Power will play with Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith for the first two rounds this week, while Meronk is grouped with Haotong Li and Marcus Armitage.
Warren will be back home keeping a close eye on his former players.
“I’ll be watching it and pulling for Adrian and Seamus,” Warren said. “I know some people who are there and I am getting texts and photos. It’s the next best thing to being there. I hope they do well.”