BLOUNTVILLE — Michael Waltrip is enthusiastic about NASCAR’s Next Gen car. He’s optimistic it will provide good racing in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
There was some criticism with the car after last Saturday’s race at Martinsville Speedway, which featured just five lead changes and only two non-stage related cautions. It paled in comparison to an action-packed race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Waltrip, a two-time Xfinity Series winner at BMS and current FOX analyst, sees it as an anomaly with the racing the rest of the season vastly different.
“Martinsville was a funny race with how cold it was and the domination of Hendrick,” Waltrip said Wednesday at an appearance at Food City in Blountville. “If you take that one race out of the mix, it’s been some of the best racing I’ve seen. I can’t wait to see the cars on the dirt.”
It is a major change from years past with an independent rear suspension and a sequential gearbox as drivers shift like a motorcycle instead of the traditional H-pattern. There are 18-inch wheels held on by one locking lug nut. The car bodies are more durable with a composite material instead of the old sheet metal.
Overall, Waltrip likes the aesthetics of the car and the technology involved.
“NASCAR has done a great job of developing that car,” he said. “It’s a car I want in my garage. It’s just a cool, sporty race car. I got to race Ferraris in France. I’ve been fortunate to race stock cars all over North America. I’ve always loved cars. They’re fun for me, but this one is different. I love how this car is scientifically advanced. I’m happy with the work NASCAR put into it with the collaboration with the teams and how it’s performed.”
Now comes the combination of racing on the temporary Bristol dirt surface. Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, likes how the race was truly a wild-card event. Both the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series races featured surprise winners.
“It’s fun to see Joey Logano and (Martin) Truex, who we didn’t think were dirt-races, both end up in victory lane,” Waltrip said. “It’s just a fun weekend. I sat in the grandstands last year and enjoyed every second of it.”
He is also encouraged by the racing he watched recently at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. The track was much smoother than a year ago when the track developed some ruts. It allowed more side-by-side racing, particularly in the stock car division.
“They ran all over the track which I thought was cool,” he said. “I know Marcus Smith’s team worked hard to get the track to widen out. Last year, we took it on the chin with weather. It was unbelievable that we had to race around that. The forecast is more positive so I think it will be a more fun race to watch.”
Waltrip, who has committed to race in Tony Stewart’s Superstar SRX Series again in 2022, talked about being able to mingle with the fans. It’s something he did often during his earlier NASCAR career. He was glad to sign autographs, take photos and share a moment with them, both at Food City and later in the evening at his Bristol brewery.
“I love coming to functions like this,” he said. “Fans get to have our beer and just get to say hi. We used to do this 2-3 times per week in the ‘90s and 2000s. I haven’t been out signing autographs lately so it’s good to see all the fans.”