Bubba Wallace started off the 2022 NASCAR season with a high at Daytona and a number of low points since.
After a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500, he’s had some strong performances. In fact, he was running second when the cars took the white flag at Atlanta. However, a final-lap accident relegated him to a 13th-place finish.
It’s a microcosm of the season for the No. 23 Toyota driver, who currently ranks 22nd in the Cup Series points heading into Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“Daytona was obviously the high for us. We just haven’t been able to finish the races we feel like we deserve,” Wallace said. “Every weekend’s a new opportunity to go out and reset and get the season back on track.”
“Hopefully, we can get luck on our side and change things around because, you know, you can build off positive momentum. We just haven’t had much positive momentum to build off.”
Things got tougher for the 23XI Racing Team when crew chief Bootie Barker and two others were suspended following the NASCAR race at the Circuit of the Americas. However, the team co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has depth with Dave Rogers, a former crew chief for Kyle Busch, temporarily filling the role for the 23 group.
“That’s definitely tough losing Bootie, losing our jack man, tire changer,” Wallace said. “It’s tough to kind of think about it, but the way we have our team structured we’ll have an engineer call practice and qualifying, and have Dave Rogers step in and help call the race. Dave’s obviously had a lot a lot of experience so we’re set up for when these things happen.
“We miss Bootie, everybody on our team, but we got to go out and execute and continue to put the season together.”
The Toyota group as a whole struggled last Saturday night at Martinsville, where Wallace placed 16th.
Wallace, 29, wants to get back on track at Bristol. He scored a win on the Bristol concrete in Super Late Models at the 2017 Short Track U.S. Nationals for Super Late Models. He finished 27th in the 2021 Food City Dirt Race after being seventh after the first two stages. The day soured when he and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tangled with 32 laps to go.
“I thought it was unique, but I do miss the old Bristol spring race,” he said. “I wish we could have could have gotten the finish that we deserved on that day, but things happen for a reason and we learned from it.”
He doesn’t feel too much from last year will transfer to Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. The banking on the track is different and the race has moved from day to night. The biggest difference is his Toyota, with NASCAR debuting the Next Gen race car.
Wallace isn’t worried about a lack of dirt-track experience. He pointed out he had a little time on dirt when he won a NASCAR Truck Series race at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in 2014.
He has become a celebrity on and off the track, starring in a new Netflix series that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his life in and out of racing. The sport itself has opened up to more celebrity with new team owners such as Pitbull, boxer Floyd Mayweather and Jordan.
“It’s opening up a new a new audience to a lot of people. You’ve got MJ’s audience from the NBA. You got Pitbull’s audience from the entertainment side of things and Floyd Mayweather from the boxing side,” he said. “That’s bringing in a bunch of new faces as people see their icons, their idols, venturing into the sport. Maybe it gives them encouragement to attend a race and be a part of the sport in some capacity.”