BLOUNTVILLE — Kevin Walker wasn't about to let the heavy rain stop him at Sunday’s 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway.
The 52-year-old Kingsport rider, who is a postal worker in Johnson City, wasn’t concentrating on hauling the mail as much as keeping his yellow No. 859 Suzuki upright on an extremely muddy track.
It paid off with three wins in Sunday's races.
Going through the big ruts on a surface some described as riding in oatmeal, Walker talked about how tough it was to merely stay on the bike.
“I swept all four classes Saturday in the mud and stayed on the bike,” Walker said. “I told my wife before my last race today if I could stay up on the bike, I’d be happy. Of course, I crashed out.”
Still, he was pleased to add more trophies to his championship career. He won the 35+, 45+ and 50+ races.
“With the weather and conditions as bad as it’s been, I can’t complain,” Walker said. “It was just survival. You still have to go fast because if you try to tip-toe around, you end up doing worse. You have to keep the momentum up and cut through the mud the best you can and hope for the best.”
Matti Jorgensen Jr., a 16-year-old from Pompano Beach, Florida, won both the 450 and 250 Pro races.
Jorgensen’s KTM finished ahead of Virginia racer Pedro Magero and North Carolina rider Caleb Carter in the 450 race. The 250 A/B race saw Jorgensen, Carter and Knoxville rider Myles Dettman take the podium spots.
Eddie Branch from Bristol wrapped up the day by winning the final race of the weekend. He posted a second-place finish earlier in the day.
Branch, a 62-year-old who has been racing since he’s 13, used both experience of racing in the mud and his fitness from mountain biking to power his KTM to the strong showings.
“That was real tough. Those conditions at the end were like riding in deep oatmeal,” he said. “The ruts were deep and it was so thick. If you got too far on the back of the bike to make traction, the front end got real light and started going every way.”
Other local riders to win included: Johnny Ball from Kingsport (450C), Clay Shelton from Coeburn, Virginia (450D), Chris Furches from Jonesborough (ATV Amateur), and Tristan Clarkson from Mountain City (250D).
Johnson City rider Trey Emert finished second in the 25+ class.
Tristan Pruett traveled from Oregon to race. It paid off for the talented teenager with wins in three different classes.
MEGA SERIES
As mentioned, Walker went 4-for-4 during Saturday’s Mega Series races.
Hans Neel from Piney Flats won Saturday’s 450 Pro race with Carter second. Carter took the win in the 250 Pro race as Cory Thornsberry from Bluff City finished runner-up.
Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City extended his lead in the VetMX Warrior Class for military veterans with his sixth win of the season.
Haley Ball from Kingsport won the Women’s division race and Jayden Bishop from Mountain City was the ATV Amateur winner.