The annual State of Franklin Track Club awards banquet is coming up on Saturday at the Fall Branch School and the festivities should be enjoyed by all.
One of the special ceremonies will be the induction of the two newest members of the Hall of Fame.
Lynwood “Oscar” Wagner and Tom McCormack are this year’s inductees. Both have long lists of personal accomplishments in running and helping out the local running community.
OSCAR WAGNER
Wagner came to running at a later age, only starting in 1995. He became the SFTC president in 2001 and was secretary from 2013-14.
He’s also been a coordinator for the King & Queen of the Road series and the Awards Banquet Coordinator.
He was the lead editor of the “Split Times” monthly magazine for five years and was the club’s lead timer for many years.
On the road, Wagner was a four-time champion of the State of Franklin’s “King of the Road” in 1998, 1999, 200 and 2012. He was voted most improved male runner in 1997.
He holds state age group records for 65 at both 10 miles and eight miles. He still holds the 51-year-olds record at four miles with a clocking of 22:58.
Mostly known for his measuring of local courses, he is an IAAF “Grade B” Measurer and also has his own timing company.
Wagner said that his biggest thrill was winning the male masters title at Crazy 8s 8K in 1999.
He also volunteers his free time at the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City making sorghum and maple syrup.
TOM McCORMACK
McCormack’s career has been well-documented from the time that he was at East Tennessee State. He has arguably had more success as a master’s runner, though, as his world average of 90.51% age-graded results from 2014 is world class.
He was named USATF Male Masters Runner of the Year for 2014.
The award was presented to the outstanding male masters long distance runner of the year in the United States. All runners aged 40 and older are considered for this award.
He was also individual USATF Grand Prix Champion in the 60-64 age group for 2014.
Some of his national championships include the 2013 USATF Masters Cross Country Championships 5K held in Flemington, New Jersey.
He placed first in the 60-64 age group in a time of 17:17. He placed second in the age-graded category with 92.83% which includes all runners aged 40 and older.
Later that year, McCormack had another standout race at the USA National 12K Road Racing Championships in Alexandria, Virginia.
He placed first in the 60-64 age group in a time of 43:04. His time was a new US age-group record. He beat the record of 43:43, which was set in 2000.
He was age-graded at 93.79%, which includes all runners aged 40 and older.
McCormack holds state age-group records for the mile at ages 57, 58, 59, 60, 61 and 62.
He holds 5K records at ages 58, 59, 61, 62, 63 and 64.