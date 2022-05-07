LEXINGTON, Ky.—Prying free late, Tennessee dodged a three-game sweep to Southeastern Conference baseball foe Kentucky on Saturday as the Vols prevailed 7-2 in seven innings.
After falling to the Wildcats (26-21, 9-15 SEC) the previous two days, Tennessee broke a 2-2 tie on Luc Lipcius’ two-run single in the top of the sixth.
When Jordan Beck swatted a seventh-inning home run with two runners aboard, the Vols had the game well in hand.
Tennessee (42-6, 20-4) got 2-for-3 showings from Cortland Lawson and Drew Gilbert. Lawson, who scored twice, ripped a solo homer while Gilbert accounted for a double.
Vols starter Drew Beam allowed one earned run over four innings before winner Redmond Walsh held Kentucky scoreless and hitless over the final three frames.
Hunter Jump went 2 for 3 and Chase Estep 2 for 4 to lead the Wildcats.
Sean Harney authored a four-inning start, limiting the Vols to a run. Wyatt Hudepohl absorbed the loss by giving up two runs (one earned) in a third of an inning.
Having dropped a series for the first time this year, the Vols return to action on Tuesday, hosting Bellarmine for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.