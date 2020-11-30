CHURCH HILL — The Volunteer boys basketball team didn’t look like a group that hadn’t practiced in 18 days.
Instead, the Falcons knocked off non-conference foe 76-60 on Monday night.
Coach Mike Poe’s bunch started the game off constantly pressing and frustrating the Buccaneers, jumping out to a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Falcons were also able to hold senior all-state guard Kaleb Meredith in-check for the first half.
“We had a little shoot-around and walk-through after school today and decided what we were going to do and how we were going to try to play them,” Poe said. “We’ve got some depth and some people that can make some shots.
“We have enough size to be OK. I was pleased with our energy, especially in the first half.”
Meredith scored half of UH’s output, finishing with a game-high 30 points. Twenty-one of those came after halftime.
Meredith had an uncharacteristic night at the free-throw line — going 9-for-15 — and made only one shot from beyond the arc.
“(Meredith) can really score the ball, and we knew that,” Poe said. “I thought we ran his legs out from under him in the first half, which made a huge difference. In the second half, we let them dictate the tempo and that’s not good when they have a player that can score in bunches like he can.”
The Falcons hit a barrage of 3-pointers, sinking eight as Evan Berry netted four of them. Berry scored 25 on the evening. Tucker Bellamy totaled 15 and hit what may have been the dagger 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter that put the margin back up to 17.
Andrew Knittel scored 12 for Volunteer. The Falcons had nine different players score and the Bucs never got closer than 11 points in the second half.
“When you commit to this style of play, trying to press people and try to force tempo, you have to have great energy,” Poe said. “This group that started last year or even two years ago needed to see some success. We’re progressing and we could see it, but they needed to see some success.
“We’re believing in ourselves a lot right now.”
Girls Volunteer 65, University High 9
The Lady Falcons were pitching a shutout until University High finally broke through with 5:21 left in the second quarter. Delaney Trosin scored on an open layup for the Lady Bucs and ended the game with five points.
The Church Hill squad scored the first 27 points of the contest.
Volunteer hit seven 3-pointers and was led by junior sharpshooter Kenady Knittel with 16 points. She netted four of the shots from long range.
“This was a game just to get our swagger back,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. “We’ve been out of practice since Nov. 17 because we got shut down. We went last week to the Hardee’s Classic, played Cocke County the first game and shot 5-for-22 from the free throw line.
“It’s just getting back in rhythm with the little things like free throws.”
Eleven different players scored for Volunteer in the home opener. Aliyah Crawley had a solid evening, tallying 12 points.
“Honestly, we don’t know how long we’re going to play and it’s good to just get in the gym to play,” Smith said. “That’s the thing that’s most important to me.”