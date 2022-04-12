The inaugural Kyle Larson Presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge is scheduled to take place Thursday night at Volunteer Speedway.
Larson, the defending NASCAR champion, is scheduled to compete against a star-studded field in the $20,000-to-win, 50-lap Super Late Model feature. He will be joined by a Hendrick Motorsports teammate at the 4/10-mile clay oval in Bulls Gap.
William Byron, the winner of the most recent Cup Series race at Martinsville, will be driving a Warrior Race Car out of Knoxville. Byron has limited dirt experience. However, he finished a solid sixth in last year’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Former Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer, now an analyst for NASCAR on FOX, will join the FloRacing broadcast team for this special event. Beyond the Cup Series drivers, some of the biggest names in Super Late Model racing will also take part in the race.
There will be qualifying, heat races and consolation race action before the A-Main.
In addition, the Sportsman division will be in action with a 20-lap, $1,000-to-win feature. The top-16 qualifiers will be locked in to the feature with the rest of the lineup determined by a consolation race.
Grandstands open at 3 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. Racing action will follow. For those unable to attend the event, it will be broadcast live at FloRacing.
ELLIOTT TO COMPETE IN BMS TRUCK RACE
Chase Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will drive the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Elliott, a 13-time winner in the Cup Series, has three wins in the Trucks. It’s his first start in the series since June 2021 in Texas when he finished runner-up. William Byron, a teammate of Elliott at Hendrick Motorsports, drove the No. 7 truck to victory last Thursday at Martinsville Speedway.
Joey Logano, the 2015 NASCAR champion, will drive the No. 54 Ford, while other double-duty drivers are Harrison Burton in the No. 17 Ford and Austin Dillon in the No. 20 Chevrolet.
EARNHARDT TO DRIVE NO. 3 AT ‘DEGA
Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, will drive a No. 3 Chevrolet in the April 23 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
It will be Earnhardt’s first start with Richard Childress Racing, the team which his grandfather won six of his seven NASCAR Cup Series championships. Earnhardt has a best finish of third in 135 Xfinity Series races.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., the driver’s uncle, won the 2010 Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona in a No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
Johnson City rider Isaiah Osborne continued an early season hot streak by sweeping motos in the “VetMX Warrior Class” at the AMA Southeast Qualifier at Muddy Creek Raceway.
It was the second straight Sunday the KTM rider swept motos in the class for military veterans. He bested riders from Virginia and the Carolinas as the races were held in conjunction with the Thor Mega Series.
Carson Eads from Kingsport had a memorable weekend beating riders from all across the country. The KTM rider swept 250 B and 450 B Limited motos in sometimes wet and snowy conditions on Saturday and repeated the feat in better conditions on Sunday.
Corey Carper from Washington state was the runner-up in Sunday’s 250 B race and California rider Rodrigo Borges finished second in the 450 B class. Eads also captured the Schoolboy class.
Johnny Ball was runner-up in Sunday’s 450 C race, while his sister Haley Ball from Kingsport was runner-up in Girls 11-16 race on Saturday.
Turning to Sunday, Kevin Walker from Kingsport won in three separate classes and was runner-up to Hans Neel from Piney Flats in the 40+ division. Other riders from Kingsport, including Houston Hayworth in Unlimited C/D and Cash Taylor in the 85cc D (9-15) class, scored victories.
Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, took second place in 125 B/C.