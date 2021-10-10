BULLS GAP — Five-time Late Model champion Dale Ball and eight-time track champion Danny James headlined the 2021 Volunteer Speedway Hall of Fame class recognized during Saturday night’s racing program.
Seventeen people are on the Hall of Fame list with 14 of them present Saturday night.
Ball, from Johnson City, and his father, Walter, are the only father-son combination to win Late Model championships at Volunteer. Dale Ball won five Late Model championships including three in a row from 2010-12. He also won championships at Kingsport Speedway and Newport Raceway as part of 105 career wins.
James, a Newport racer, holds the record with eight Volunteer Speedway championships, six in the Street Stock class. He also has championships in Super Stock and Open Wheel Modified, winning 124 races over his career.
A couple of active drivers were included.
Jonesborough’s Bobby Mays is a five-time track champion at Volunteer in four different classes. Mays, who still competes at the Bulls Gap dirt track in the Classic division, has an East Tennessee record with wins in seven different types of dirt race cars.
Warren McMahan from Dandridge is a second-generation racer whose father, Bill, competed in the first NASCAR race at Bristol. He is a four-time Super Stock champion and the Crate Late Model champion in 2006.
Some had multiple roles.
Charlie Byrd from Jonesborough made his mark as both a driver and the car owner for his son, Tim, a four-time Volunteer Speedway track champion. Brogie Broyles of Piney Flats was a championship driver in the old 6-cylinder division and a championship-winning car owner.
The Ford family was recognized for their accomplishments on and off the track. Randy Ford was the 1996 Late Model champion and the winner of 35 races. Tony and Teresa Ford started TNT Race Cars in 1994 in Johnson City before moving to a larger building in Piney Flats. Their son, Jensen, is one of the top Super Late Model racers in the region.
Rick Norris, from Kingsport, won a track championship at Kingsport Speedway when it was still dirt. He drove for such notables as Scott Bloomquist and John A. Utsman and was Volunteer Speedway’s Super Late Model champion in 2004.
Skimp Henry of Newport won 215 races over his career, while others included Mark Douglas of Knoxville, Tim Frye of Mosheim, David Bundren of Rogersville, Mike Clonce of Bean Station and Bobby Edens of Bulls Gap, who was an assistant principal at Cherokee High School.
Randall Perry, the area’s most dedicated motorsports photographer with over 30 years’ experience, is also part of the class. Besides his time at Volunteer, he has been the special events photographer for Bristol Motor Speedway, and the official photographer at Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway.
RACING ACTION
Rusty Ballenger from Seymour led wire-to-wire in winning Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature. Josh Henry finished second with Kaede Loudy and Jacob Owens third and fourth. Trey Bayne, younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, started on the outside pole and finished fifth.
Johnson City drivers Tim Maupin and Jackie Hughes finished seventh and 10th, respectively.
Wayne Rader, from Parrottsville, led flag-to-flag in the Sportsman Late Model ranks, holding off Brad Seagle for the win. Dustin Ratliff, Jed Emert and Billy Branch rounded out the top five. Josh Henry preceded his Crate Late Model run with a win in the Street Stock race. Shawn Henry finished second with JD Smith third, Wendell Williams fourth and Marvin Green Jr. fifth.
Marcus Mays was the Classic winner, with Johnson City driver Charles Bates second. Marcus’ father, Jeff Mays, was third, followed by Garrett Smith and Sarah Canning. Daniel Wright was the Front Wheel Drive winner, with Jason Ketron and James Burnette taking the other podium spots.