Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights.
Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
While grandstand admission is free, the cost for adult pit/tier parking is $30 for adults, $10 for kids ages 5-10 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with fans able to meet the drivers from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hot laps, which will serve as qualifying for each class, are set to begin at 7:45 p.m.
Outside drinks aren’t allowed in the frontstretch grandstands, although lawn chairs are permitted.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Lonesome Pine Raceway owner Bobby Hill met with drivers and car owners before last Saturday’s races to let them know the track would be shutting down for the 2022 season.
That includes both the weekly programs and a race scheduled for the Southeast Super Trucks in September.
It has been a roller coaster ride for the Coeburn, Virginia, track in recent years. Soon after Hill purchased the track, he converted the 3/8-mile oval into a dirt track and renamed it Clay Valley Speedway.
After a streak of inclement weather caused multiple cancellations, the track closed and the decision was made to return to its asphalt surface. Still, it did little to help car counts and attendance. There were 14 Pure 4 cars for Saturday’s races, but only six in the featured Late Model class and three for the Bomber division. Overall, the count was 37 cars for five divisions.
The struggle to attract racers is not just a Lonesome Pine problem. There have been few Late Models at most paved tracks.
Still, the future of Lonesome Pine Raceway is much in doubt. There are hopes new owners will come in and revive the track. There appeared to be a deal in place for a group of investors to take over ownership prior to the 2022 season.
That fell through and Hill promoted the races through Saturday night. The track, which opened in 1972, is still one of the best designed tracks around. There’s a nice entrance to the grandstands, a good tower at the start-finish line and a number of suites in turn 1.
In addition, there is a go-kart track and mud bog track on property. While there is a rich history with Bobby Isaac, Alan Kulwicki, Harry Gant and Dick Trickle among previous winners, one hopes there is a solid future where drivers and fans support weekly racing in that community.
BRISTOL DRAGWAY
Bristol Dragway is set to host the American Motorcycle Racing Association (AMRA) Thunder Valley Nationals and Rally this weekend.
There are multiple classes of American V-Twin motorcycles headlined by the 230-plus mph Top Fuel Harleys.
Friday is a test-and-tune from 3-8 p.m. Saturday qualifying starts at noon with Sunday eliminations at noon. Tickets are $20 each day for adults with kids 12-under admitted free.
The final DER Bracket Series weekend at Bristol Dragway is scheduled for August 26-28.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain rode his Suzuki to the 30+ class at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross event at Muddy Creek Raceway.
KTM rider Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City captured the Veteran Warrior class. Dakota Wilson from Elizabethton was the 250D winner on his Kawasaki with Tristan Clawson from Mountain City, the winner of the first moto, runner-up.
Austin Milhorn posted a pair of top-two finishes. He was the 85cc, 9-13 winner and second in 85cc, 12-15. Among the youngest riders, Jayden Hefner from Telford was the 51cc Multi-Speed winner.
Austin Johnson from Hudson, North Carolina, was the Pro winner ahead of Las Vegas rider Robert Hailey. Lindsay Britt from Kingsport swept Women’s motos
Johnson City racer Trey Emert finished second 25+ and Braydon Britt was runner-up in two 65cc classes. Jonesborough riders Chandler Carver and Blake Liddle also had second-place efforts in Schoolboy and Super Mini, respectively.
Kaleb Jobe from Kingsport was runner-up in Unlimited B and Anthony Fields from Bluff City was second in 450C.
LOCAL SCHEDULE
It’s an off Friday at Kingsport Speedway with the next scheduled program set for Aug. 26, featuring Late Model Stock, Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Street Stock classes.
Cherokee Race Park has bracket racing at the 1/8-mile drag strip slated for Saturday.