Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights.

Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

